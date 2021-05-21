‘Shahs Of Sunset’: MJ Reveals She & Husband Tommy Are Struggling With ‘Sexual Intimacy’

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the May 23 episode of ‘Shahs Of Sunset’, MJ gets very candid about her marriage with Tommy.

Mercedes “MJ” Javid and her husband, Tommy Feight, seem to be experiencing some trouble in paradise, based on this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the May 23 episode of Shahs Of Sunset.

In the 90-second clip below, MJ strikes up a conversation with her new friend, London Laed, and reveals that months after giving birth to her first child, Shams Francis, she and husband Tommy have run into issues in the bedroom.

“Sexual, physical intimacy with Tommy and me — it is very hard when you just had a baby,” MJ says, to which London replies, “That makes sense.” And it does — so many new parents experience the same issue. However, London is also curious about how MJ and Tommy were “before” the baby, but MJ says they were “like rabbits”, so that reassures London.

“That’s amazing,” MJ’s friend says. But when MJ continues going into a downward spiral and starts saying their “romance is on a break”, London reminds MJ that “romance is an art, [and] not everyone’s an artist.”

MJ seems to love her response because she says, “You’re insightful as hell. I love it!”

London joined the show this season, and she’s both Persian and a life coach. In her private confessional, MJ says, “I knew London would be great for our crew because she’s a life coach for heaven’s sake, she’s Persian, she’s open-minded, though, she’ll see everyone’s side. I feel she’ll breathe some new air into this situation. We need this. We need her.”

Want more drama? New episodes of Shahs Of Sunset air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.