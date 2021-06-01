Watch

North West, 7, Rocks Out To Willow Smith’s Song & Whips Her Hair Back & Forth — Watch

North West
Splashnews
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport.Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis ScottRef: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Kourtney Kardashian is spotted hanging out with her ex Luka Sabbat and Fai Khadra as she takes her son Mason out for a juice drink at Cha Cha Matcha in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Fai Khadra, Luka Sabbat BACKGRID USA 7 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and daughter True are spotted at the airport getting ready to fly out of Boston ahead of Christmas. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - Kylie Jenner keeps it low key as she steps out for dinner with friends in Santa Monica. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 13 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
News Writer

North West totally jammed out to Willow Smith’s 2010 hit single ‘Whip My Hair’ in a new video courtesy of mom Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story! 

North West went all out with her dance moves in a May 31 addition to her mom, Kim Kardashian‘s, Instagram Story. In the clip, which was recirculated by a fan account that you can see below, the seven-year-old wore a long-sleeve, neutral-toned sweatshirt and sported her hair in long braids. As Willow Smith‘s 2010 hit song, “Whip My Hair” played over audio, North whipped her hair all around! Just take a look at the clip!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kardashian News (@kardashianvideo)

The clip was super cute, and North looked like she was totally loving her long hair. But the eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim K. is really turning into her own little star! Prior to this clip from her mom’s Instagram Story, Kim recounted to Scott Disick that North was already doing impressions of her.

While sharing with Scott that North had seen “clips on TikTok” of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 40-year-old SKIMS mogul revealed that her seven-year-old was already quoting a viral moment from the early seasons of the show. “They do the crying scene from Bora Bora…Pretty much all my crying scenes. So she sees that stuff,” Kim told Scott.

Kanye West and his daughter North West performing on the runway during the “Yeezy Season 8” show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 in Paris, France on March 2, 2020 [Splashnews].
“And she’ll come in and go, ‘Mom I lost my earring!’ She’ll, like, do that as a joke,” Kim confessed. Indeed, North is really showing that she has a penchant for performing. But this isn’t anything new! After all, the youngster did get up on stage in March 2020 to perform with her famous dad during the Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Paris Fashion Week.

Since then, North has really shown that she is such a star in her family, along with siblings Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2. It’s been so much fun to watch North come into her own and develop her adorable personality. We cannot wait to see more of the youngster in the near future!