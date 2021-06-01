North West, 7, Rocks Out To Willow Smith’s Song & Whips Her Hair Back & Forth — Watch

North West totally jammed out to Willow Smith’s 2010 hit single ‘Whip My Hair’ in a new video courtesy of mom Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story!

North West went all out with her dance moves in a May 31 addition to her mom, Kim Kardashian‘s, Instagram Story. In the clip, which was recirculated by a fan account that you can see below, the seven-year-old wore a long-sleeve, neutral-toned sweatshirt and sported her hair in long braids. As Willow Smith‘s 2010 hit song, “Whip My Hair” played over audio, North whipped her hair all around! Just take a look at the clip!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian News (@kardashianvideo)

The clip was super cute, and North looked like she was totally loving her long hair. But the eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim K. is really turning into her own little star! Prior to this clip from her mom’s Instagram Story, Kim recounted to Scott Disick that North was already doing impressions of her.

While sharing with Scott that North had seen “clips on TikTok” of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 40-year-old SKIMS mogul revealed that her seven-year-old was already quoting a viral moment from the early seasons of the show. “They do the crying scene from Bora Bora…Pretty much all my crying scenes. So she sees that stuff,” Kim told Scott.

“And she’ll come in and go, ‘Mom I lost my earring!’ She’ll, like, do that as a joke,” Kim confessed. Indeed, North is really showing that she has a penchant for performing. But this isn’t anything new! After all, the youngster did get up on stage in March 2020 to perform with her famous dad during the Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Paris Fashion Week.

Since then, North has really shown that she is such a star in her family, along with siblings Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2. It’s been so much fun to watch North come into her own and develop her adorable personality. We cannot wait to see more of the youngster in the near future!