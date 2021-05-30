Megan Fox Wears Black Crop Top As She Takes Stage With BF Machine Gun Kelly At Indy 500 Party – Watch

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly held hands on stage when he brought her out during his performance at the Barstool Sports’ party in Westfield, Indiana.

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, got the crowd at his Indy 500 party performance to cheer even louder than they already were when his girlfriend Megan Fox, 35, joined him on stage at the Barstool Sports’ party at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. for his song “I Think I’m Okay.” The actress walked out after the attendees were reportedly shouting her name for a while and looked gorgeous in a black crop top and fitted pants. She held the musician’s hand before he walked over to the microphone to speak while also smoking what appeared to be a cigarette.

The dark-haired beauty also took a puff from it as she put her hand on his back and kissed his arm when he started singing. “She came out after everyone was chanting ‘Megan’ for some time,” an eyewitness told E! News. “Then she did stay on the stage in the background for the whole song.” They were also reportedly spotted cuddling backstage.

Before Megan and MGK’s latest appearance, they made headlines for posing on the red carpet of the iHeart Radio Music Awards on May 27. The lovebirds showed up to the event in eye-catching outfits that included the color pink. Megan looked fantastic in a tight pink Mach & Mach jumpsuit with sparkly straps and silver heels while MGK rocked a white blazer lined in pink over a white and silver top, silver shorts, white and pink striped socks, and white boots.

He also showed off a long metallic manicure that he rested on Megan’s stomach during the photo op. Megan’s long locks were down and she flashed a big smile while holding a silver purse.

The Hollywood couple, who started dating around May 2020, also turned heads at the Billboard Music Awards last week when they black outfits. Megan’s was a skintight black cut-out dress that showed a lot of skin and MGK’s was a black blazer over a loose white top and black flared out pants. He also painted his tongue black and made sure to show it off by sticking it out while posing for pics.