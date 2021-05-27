MGK Rocks Long Manicure As He Snuggles Up To Megan Fox On iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet

Machine Gun Kelly had one hot date to the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27 — his gorgeous girlfriend Megan Fox who channeled Barbie in a pink jumpsuit.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are getting good at making award shows their date nights! The lovebirds attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May 27, and they looked more in love than ever as they posed for photos at the event. MGK turned heads with an ultra long black, red and metallic manicure that matched his sparkly white blazer and silver lamé shorts. Despite the claw-like nails, he snuggled Megan close who stunned in an outfit of her own!

The Transformers actress channeled Barbie in a skin tight pink jumpsuit adorned with sparkly tie straps that matched her silver pumps and bag! The top part of the jumpsuit featured a bustier cut, while the bottom went into a skinny pant style. The brunette’s glam was flawless as she center parted her straight, long hair, adding a pop of color with a red-pink lipstick. MGK added a pink butterfly to his blazer and pink socks to match his leading lady’s gorgeous look.

MGK is up for the Alternative Rock Song of the Year award at the show for his song “Bloody Valentine.” Megan actually appeared in the video for “Bloody Valentine” in May 2020, which is what tipped fans off to the fact that she and MGK were dating. The two had actually met weeks earlier while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass and began their relationship. Megan was newly single after her split from Brian Austin Green at the time.

Earlier this week, MGK actually revealed that it was the one-year anniversary of when Megan told him “I love you” for the first time. The lovebirds also attended the Billboard Music Awards together on May 23, where they stood out on the red carpet because of their major PDA. Megan also made heads turn with her sexy ensemble — a black dress with cutouts throughout the entire midsection.

Things have gotten so serious between Megan and MGK that he’s even started spending time with her children. Megan and Brian have three sons together, and she took them to Disney over Mother’s Day Weekend earlier this month. MGK was by her side for the outing, which was the first time he was photographed with her kids. The rapper is no stranger to children, though. He has a daughter named Casie, who turns 12 this July. Casie’s mother is Emma Cannon, who MGK dated in his teens.