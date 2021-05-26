‘RHOBH’: Erika Shocks Everyone With ‘Government Case’ Reveal During ‘Two Truths & A Lie’

Erika Jayne may have just revealed some startling information about her divorce during the May 26 episode of ‘RHOBH’.

The ladies traveled to Lake Tahoe during the May 26 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and some startling truth were revealed — including one or two about Erika Jayne amid her ongoing divorce from Tom Girardi.

While Erika wasn’t yet divorcing Tom during this week’s episode (this episode was filmed on Oct. 28, and Erika filed for divorce on Nov. 3), she did say something very interesting after Dorit Kemsley suggested they all play “Two Truths And A Lie”.

“Alright. I’ve got mine — here it is. You ready?” Erika asked. She then admitted, “I wore a wire and was a witness in a government case. I am adopted, and I used to work for the mafia.” Obviously, the point of the game is to tell two truths and one lie — hence the name of the game — but Dorit thought she knew, right away, which one of Erika’s confessions was a lie.

“Well, you clearly were not adopted, so everything else you’ve done,” Dorit confidently said, but Erika corrected her and said, “I am adopted — my stepfather adopted me.” So then, newcomer Crystal Minkoff asked, “What’s the answer?”, but Erika coyly said she’d have to tell her “privately”.

“I can’t tell — I’ve told too much. I’ll tell you privately,” she went on. Um, what? “That’s a cheat,” Dorit said, and we couldn’t agree more. Kyle then took to her confessional and said, “Erika is so guarded that it is impossible to know which one of hers is a lie.”

“I can neither confirm nor deny my truth or a lie,” Erika then concluded in her own confessional. Cryptic much?

Either way, it’s the wearing “a wire” and being “a witness in a government case” that stopped us dead in our tracks. Could Erika have been alluding to her forthcoming divorce and legal issues pertaining to the split? That’s not yet clear, but what we do know is that the truth will soon be revealed, and we can’t wait for that.

Kyle & Garcelle Clear The Air

However, before any of this happened, Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais met up for lunch in Beverly Hills and attempted to heal the emotional wounds they inflicted on each other in the past. Garcelle agreed to forget about Kyle “glazing over” her last season, once they hashed out Kyle’s shade about the charity. In case you forgot, during last season’s reunion, Kyle accused Garcelle of not paying the $5,000 she promised to donate to charity, and that really hurt Garcelle.

In fact, this week, Garcelle asked Kyle whether or not she’d ever say that to someone who was white. Kyle’s jaw fell to the ground because she couldn’t believe that Garcelle would ask such a thing, but Garcelle went on to tell Kyle that black people constantly face a stereotype of being cheap and not paying for things, so she wanted to make sure that Kyle truly understood how damaging a statement like that could be for someone who’s black, like Garcelle.

Kyle sympathized with Garcelle and once she truly understood why Garcelle was so hurt by her accusation, she genuinely apologized for it. But not everyone felt that race was an issue in the matter.

Crystal & Sutton Face Off

In the final few minutes of this week’s episode, when Kyle was sharing what happened with Sutton Stracke and Crystal, Crystal said that as a non-white person, she could totally understand why Garcelle was so hurt by the accusation. But Sutton interjected and immediately tried stopping the conversation. As you can see in the clip above, she said, “I’m not going to do this. I’m sorry, but I am not doing this. I’m going to tell you right now.”

And then, when Crystal asked her what she meant, she said, “I am not talking about racial stereotypes when I am…” But before she could get any further, Crystal said that’s because it’s “easy” for her not to — as a white woman. Sutton then tried saying she also faces stereotypes when getting compared to “dumbass rednecks”. She said, “I also have a stereotype, but I don’t want to bring it up. We are educated, we are traveled…”

Crystal then told Sutton she was “insane”, and the episode ended with a “To be continued…”

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.