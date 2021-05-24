Michael B Jordan & Lori Harvey Sweetly Holds Hands While Leaving Drake’s BBMAs After Party

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have been spotted walking hand-in-hand after exiting Drake’s Billboard Music Awards after party.

Michael B. Jordan and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey put on a loved-up display when they were spotted leaving Drake‘s Billboard Music Awards after party. The “God’s Plan” rapper, who was named artist of the decade at the May 23 ceremony, threw a star-studded bash after the awards show, and the actor, 33, and model, 24, were among the A-listers in attendance. The couple held hands as they left the venue, with Michael cutting a sleek figure in a black button-down, trousers, and dress shoes.

The brunette beauty, who is the step daughter of Steve Harvey, opted for an eclectic look including a black and white patterned crop top and animal print pants. She also carried a green handbag and styled her dark tresses in loose waves. Their PDA came just days after Michael hung out with Drake at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

The two stars sat beside each other during the May 19 clash, and fans couldn’t get enough. “I speak for everyone when I say. Drake and Michael B Jordan hanging out together should be illegal,” one person wrote on social media, while another said “good thing drake & michael b. jordan get along bc one husband just isn’t enough for me … Seeing Drake and Michael B celebrating after Bron hit the 3.”

The Canadian rapper, born Aubrey Graham, surprised fans when he brought his son Adonis with him to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, and even brought the three-year-old on stage to help him accept his honor. “I want to dedicate this award to my friends, I want to dedicate this award to my longtime collaborators,” Drake began. “I want to dedicate this award to all my peers, all your decisions, and the music you make really does have me tossing and turning at night trying to figure out what I should do next. Thank you to my beautiful family.”