Drake Has Dinner With Michael B. Jordan After Dropping New Song With Nicki Minaj — See Pics

BACKGRID
FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Michael B. Jordan arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan returns as Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed in the film, "Creed II," in theaters on Nov. 21. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Michael B. Jordan arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
BLACK PANTHER, Michael B. Jordan, 2018. © Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection
The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles. Michael B. Jordan attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday February 24, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ Oscars. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:41422345 (Press Association via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Drake and Michael B. Jordan looked stylish and relaxed while enjoying dinner together in West Hollywood on Friday night.

Drake, 34, took a break from his booming music career on the night of May 14 when he stepped out with Michael B. Jordan, 34. The rapper and actor wore casual but fashionable outfits as they went to dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, CA and appeared relaxed as they were photographed outside the eatery. Drake wore a gray jacket over a white top, neon orange pants, and gray sneakers while Michael donned a red plaid jacket over an olive green top and pants, and brown sneakers.

Drake
Drake outside Craig’s restaurant on May 14. (BACKGRID)

Shortly after the dinner, Drake continued his night by reportedly attending a star-studded party that included other musicians such as Travis Scott and Chris Brown. The “Hotline Bling” crooner took to his Instagram story to share pics of his sneakers from the night but didn’t include any captions.

Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan during an outing with Drake in West Hollywood. (BACKGRID)

Drake’s latest outing comes after he made headlines for reuniting with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, 38, and Lil Wayne, 38, for the former’s new mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty. The trio were featured on the song “Seeing Green”, which kicked off the project on May 14. Drake appeared on Nicki’s Instagram Live to help promote the song and she revealed he’s the one who sent her the beat for the track.

After Nicki asked Drake what made him think she would sound good on the beat, he answered, “It just didn’t feel right with you not being on it. That’s the only way I can put it. It was fun the other way, but it’s epic this way.”

“You know we’ve had some real hearts to hearts lately — it’s your world, and no one does this better than you,” he added. “When you’re gone, we miss the bars and the energy you bring.”

Nicki, who hadn’t released new music since 2018 before she released her latest mixtape, also credited Drake for getting her “out of” her “writer’s block.” “I’m never going to forget it – and I’m going to shout out to the world and the mountain tops,” she said when expressing gratitude for Drake’s help in getting her back in the studio. “He sent me something and it made me feel so competitive again and I was like…you need to get writing.”