Kanye West Resurfaces In Rare Pics On 7th Wedding Anniversary With Kim Kardashian After Split

Rapper Kanye West has been spotted in public for the first time since early March, amid his ongoing divorce proceedings from wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West has resurfaced, after flying under the radar for almost three months. The Yeezy mogul was spotted on May 21, marking the first sighting of the rapper since March 4 — see all the pics here. As fans would know, Kanye has been keeping a low profile amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian, however he was seen entering a building in Los Angeles, just days ahead of his seventh wedding anniversary with the reality star.

While, Kim, 40, has been living in California with the couple’s four children, Kanye, 43, has been staying out of the spotlight, and is believed to be living on his ranch in Wyoming. In the new pics, Yeezy appeared to be in a hurry, as he walked alongside a security guard while talking on the phone. The fashion mogul also carried a pair of sneakers in his hand as he entered the building

A source recently spoke to HollywoodLife about how Kim was feeling as the pair’s seventh wedding anniversary approaches, revealing she’s not focusing on any sadness about their divorce. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who wed the “Stronger” rapper back on May 24, 2014, is “feeling fine” as they remain in separate states.

The source emphasized that Kim was “moving forward” with her life, three months after she filed for divorce. “Kim is feeling fine with her anniversary to Kanye approaching,” the insider dished. “She’ll think about it but she’s not expecting any sort of acknowledgement from him, especially because they really only speak when it’s needed and it’s about the kids.”

“She’s not necessarily unfazed, but she really is moving forward with her life … She’s in a good place and she’s happy.” It was first reported in February that Kim and Kanye were headed for divorce. It has since been revealed that they’re both requesting joint custody of their four kids, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.