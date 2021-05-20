Mandy Moore Recreates Her ‘Candy’ Video Look With New Blonde Hair Makeover — Before & After Pics

Mandy Moore took fans all the way back to the late ’90s with her new blonde ‘do! Check out before and after pics of actress and singer’s new hairstyle that’s perfect for summer fun!

Mandy Moore is back to blonde! The beloved actress and singer, 37, showed off her hair makeover in a spread with People, chatting about the product she used to achieve her flawless look, which was reminiscent of her late ’90s “Candy” music video with some slight sophistication and a contemporary update. Mandy’s new ‘do, which you can see in pics captured by Jenna Jones below, features a dusty blonde color with some of her brunette roots on display.

The This Is Us star was positively glowing in her new look, and opened up about what pushed her to make the leap to blonde! “I’ve been longing for some much needed change,” Mandy told People. “It really felt like now was the perfect time to do something different, with the world seemingly opening back up again… normal feels like it’s really right around the corner.”

To achieve her new look, Mandy chose to go with Garnier Nutrisse‘s Almond Crème 70, and had some help from her stylist Nikki Lee. “It feels so great to be blonde again, and I’m completely in love with my new hair already,” Mandy said in a caption featured on Garnier’s official Instagram account. While the new ‘do is quite a change for Mandy’s usual look, the actress and singer has definitely gone through a major life transformation in the last few months.

Mandy is now a mom! The A Walk To Remember star welcomed her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith on February 23, and the couple was over the moon when it came to sharing the news. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents,” Mandy captioned an Instagram post, featuring a precious photo of the infant. “We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

Clearly, Mandy is in such an amazing place in her life. With a new baby and a brand new look, she’s ready to have some summer fun and make memories with her family that will last a lifetime. Fans cannot wait to see what’s in store for the actress and singer!