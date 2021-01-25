‘A Walk To Remember’ Then & Now: See Mandy Moore, Shane West & More 19 Years Later

‘A Walk to Remember’ was the teen drama that made us all swoon when it came out in 2002. Jamie and Landon’s romance is still beloved 19 years later. Take a look at the cast then and now.

There’s no doubt that A Walk To Remember is one of the teen classics of the early 2000s. The movie was released on Jan. 25, 2002, and solidified Mandy Moore, 36, as a bonafide star. Fans were swept up in Jamie and Landon’s romance, which is based on the best-selling Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name.

Even after 19 years, the cast of A Walk To Remember remains close. Shane West, 42, notably spoke at Mandy’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2019, giving Jamie and Landon fans all the feels. The cast has continued to star in major movies and TV shows since 2002. See what the cast is up to today!

Mandy Moore Then & Now

A Walk to Remember was Mandy Moore’s first leading role in a movie. She played Jamie Carter in the 2002 film. She went to star in films like Chasing Liberty, How to Deal, License to Wed, and more. Mandy notably voiced the role of Rapunzel in the 2010 Disney animated movie Tangled. She appeared in many TV shows like Scrubs, Grey’s Anatomy, Entourage, and more before getting her biggest role to date as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC series This Is Us. She’s been nominated for a Golden Globe and Emmy for her performance. In addition to acting, Mandy has continued to have a music career. She’s released 7 studio albums, with her latest, Silver Landings, being released in 2020.

Mandy dated Zach Braff from 2004 to 2006. She married Ryan Adams in 2009. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. She married singer Taylor Goldsmith in 2018. They are currently expecting their first child together.

Shane West Then & Now

Shane West starred as reformed bad boy Landon Carter in A Walk to Remember. After the movie’s release in 2002, Shane went on to star in films like The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, What We Do In Secret, and more. He’s also had notable roles in TV shows like ER, Nikita, Gotham, and Salem. Shane is part of the band Twilight Creeps as well.

Clayne Crawford Then & Now

Clayne Crawford, 42, played Landon’s friend, Dean, in A Walk to Remember. The same year, he starred in the teen drama Swimfan. His other major movies include A Love Song for Bobby Long and The Great Raid. Clayne starred in the critically-acclaimed series Rectify from 2013 to 2016. He went on to star as Martin Riggs in the Lethal Weapon TV series remake from 2016 to 2018. He was fired from the show in 2018 after allegations of bad behavior on set. His upcoming project is the film The Integrity of Joseph Chambers.

Daryl Hannah Then & Now

Daryl Hannah, 60, starred as Landon’s mom, Cynthia, in A Walk to Remember. The following year, Daryl played Elle Driver in Kill Bill: Volume 1. She reprised her role in the 2004 sequel. Daryl has continued to star in films and television shows over the years. The actress played Angelica in the Netflix series Sense8 from 2015 to 2018. She is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max series The Now.

Lauren German Then & Now

Lauren German, 42, played Landon’s ex-girlfriend, Belinda, in the teen love story. She has starred in multiple films since, including Hostel: Part II and What We Do In Secret, which reunited her with her A Walk to Remember co-star Shane. She was a series reguar on Hawaii Five-0 from 2011 to 2012 before moving over to Chicago Fire. She starred as Leslie Shay in the hit HBC series from 2012 to 2015. Since 2015, she has played Chloe Decker in the series Lucifer.