Shane West Surprises Mandy Moore At Hollywood Walk Of Fame & ‘A Walk To Remember’ Fans Freak

Mandy Moore said this was a ‘walk (of fame) to remember’ and for good reason. Shane West, her ‘A Walk To Remember’ co-star, surprised Mandy with an old photo during his speech at her star ceremony — watch.

Shane West, 40, and Mandy Moore, 34, took another “walk” to remember — this time, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The A Walk to Remember co-stars reunited for Mandy’s star ceremony in Hollywood on March 25, where Shane took the podium to surprise her with a throwback photo from the set of their 2002 film. He then reflected on their first encounters before providing moviegoers one of the most tragic love stories of them all. “We could have not been more opposite when we met,” Shane began in the video below. “I was busy wearing ill-advised clothes and having dubious hair choices and eyeliner and my garage punk band or whatever that was, and you were killing it on the pop star scene, and you had very long, beautiful blonde hair at the time. I was trying to get you to listen to The Clash and the Ramones, and you weren’t very interested in it, but you were sweet about it.”

Despite their differences, Mandy still made Shane “fall” for her (as friends and co-workers, that is). “Not only was this film a wonderful experience in every way, it gave me the chance to fall for this fantastic woman,” the actor continued. “Mandy, you are an absolute gem, your smile is absolutely ridiculous — seriously, it’s ridiculous, and it lights up the room when you walk in — your energy is irresistible, and your heart is second to none. I couldn’t be more proud of you, I couldn’t be more happy for you. Love ya.”

It has been 17 years since Shane and Mandy’s portrayal of love and leukemia graced the big screen, and they even copied a signature pose from the movie. Mandy compared the “then and now” photos of her co-star on Instagram and wrote, “Stars have always sort of been our thing. Thankful to @theshanewest for his kind words on this very special day, one which I will never forget. It was a walk (of fame) to remember.🌟” Shane was not the only one to say “kind words” about Mandy. Dan Fogelman, the creator of This Is Us, also spoke in honor of his show’s star, and castmates Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson and Justin Hartley were also in attendance.

Shane West surprises Mandy Moore with a picture of them from the set of #AWalkToRemember pic.twitter.com/7fBlHied0S — Variety (@Variety) March 25, 2019

Although the reunion shook fans, they were mostly hung up over the nostalgic way Shane and Mandy posed for the camera. “MANDY MOORE AND SHANE WEST RECREATED THEIR PICTURE FROM A WALK TO REMEMBER I WILL NEVER SHUT UP ABOUT THIS,” one fan tweeted, and another fan freaked out over the blast to the past: “Mandy Moore and Shane West belong in jail for this. 😭🙌❤️.” A third fan tweeted what all our hearts are feeling, as she wrote, “Shane West and Mandy Moore are still giving so much feels after all these years im soft uwu ❤️❤️.”

Now, we’re just crossing our fingers for an on-screen reunion! Shane and Mandy teased the possibility of doing another project together during a Twitter Q&A in Jan. 2017. “How about a reunion?? It would be awesome to see all of you together again :),” one fan asked, and Mandy replied, “Working on it!” Her former co-star also gave fans hope by tweeting, “I remember the [DVD] commentary being pretty fun. Doing it over again would be a blast.”

Although Shane and Mandy acted out one of the most memorable “bad boy meets good girl” stories, Mandy has found love in real life with husband Taylor Goldsmith, 33. She married the lead singer of Dawes on Nov. 18, 2018.