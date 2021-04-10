Gallery

Happy 37th Birthday, Mandy Moore: See The Actress’s Transformation From Teen Star To Now

mandy moore
Shutterstock
Mandy Moore 'Midway' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Nov 2019
bei000509ea_003.jpg 5/9/00 New York City 16yr. old singing sensation Mandy Moore meets fans and launches her new CD "I Wanna Be With You" at HMV records in Manhattan. Photo by ®Evan Agostini / BEI BEI-AE bei000509ea_003
MANDY MOORE AT THE 27TH PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS, LOS ANGELES. AMERICA, 07/01/01 27th Peoples Choice Awards Ceremony, Pasadena, Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, America - Jan 2001
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kent Eanes/Warner Bros/Pandora/Kobal/Shutterstock (5878025f) Mandy Moore A Walk To Remember - 2002 Director: Adam Shankman Warner Bros / Pandora USA Scene Still Drama Le Temps d'un automne View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Mandy Moore has come a long way from her days as a teen pop star, and on April 10, she’s celebrating her 37th birthday!

Happy birthday to the one and only, Mandy Moore, who turns 37 on April 10! The This Is Us star has been a staple in the entertainment industry since 1999, and she’s come such a long way since then. From singing, to acting, and now, even becoming a mom, Mandy has done it all right in front of our eyes. In honor of her birthday, we’re looking back at her journey to 37.

mandy moore
Mandy Moore during her teenage years as a singer. (Shutterstock)

Mandy was just a pre-teen when she started singing, and when she was 13, she started working on music of her own. Her debut single, “Candy”, was released in August 1999, and she became one of the buzzed-about pop stars of the late 90s and early 2000s, along with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson. As a young singer, Mandy toured with bands like the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, and by the end of 1999, she released her debut album, followed by a second in May 2000.

After starting to shy away from her bubblegum pop image, Mandy Moore took up acting. Her breakout role was in 2001’s The Princess Diaries, and she also got to sing in the film. Some of Mandy’s other notable films include A Walk to Remember, How To Deal, Someone Like You, Because I Said So, and Tangled.

mandy moore
Mandy Moore at the ‘Tangled’ premiere in 2010. (Shutterstock)

Through the years, Mandy also made a number of guest appearances on television shows like Entourage, How I Met Your Mother, Scrubs and Grey’s Anatomy. In 2016, she was cast as Rebecca Pearson in the beloved NBC drama, This Is Us, where she star alongside her on-screen husband, Milo Ventimiglia. The show is currently in its fifth season and is expected to wrap after six seasons.

mandy moore taylor goldsmith
Mandy Moore shows off her huge baby bump while out with husband Taylor Goldsmith in 2021. (Snorlax/MEGA)

Throughout her time in the industry, Mandy’s personal life has also been under a magnifying glass. She was previously in a relationship with Zach Braff, and was married to Ryan Adams from 2009 until 2015 (the divorce was finalized in June 2016). After the split, Mandy began dating her now-husband, Taylor Goldsmith. They tied the knot in Nov. 2018, and Mandy gave birth to their son, Gus, in Feb. 2021. Check out the gallery above to see Mandy’s transformation over her years in Hollywood!