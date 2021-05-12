Wendy Williams Shades ‘Childish’ Mike Esterman After He Claims They Broke Up: ‘We Were Never BF & GF’

Wendy Williams has opened up about her brief romance with Mike Esterman, and slammed him for giving quotes to the media despite the pair never officially dating.

Wendy Williams has opened up about her split from businessman Mike Esterman, who was the “winner” of her virtual “Date Wendy” competition segment back in February. The daytime talk show host threw some shade at the Maryland-based contractor during the May 12 episode of her show. “The new headline is that Mike and I broke up. I didn’t know Mike and i were together?” she began, before referencing a Page Six report that the pair were no longer together.

“Mike is in Maryland. You guys keep asking, ‘Where is Mike?’ I’m like, Mike has a job, he’s a contractor slash social influencer and whatever he has going on, whatever he does.” She added, “Mike is a nice guy, but we are too geographically far from each other. Can you imagine me leaving here right now and getting in a car and traveling four hours? I thought that maybe something could happen because we’re grown people, you know what I’m saying?”

It comes two days after Mike told the New York Post , “She deserves to be with someone who may have more time … I had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, no angles or hidden agendas. I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process.” Mike added that, “I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh.”

Wendy then called out Mike’s behavior as “childish”, saying on her show, “I didn’t say anything [publicly about it] because I’m that grown. We would’ve had this discussion way behind the scenes. I am not embarrassed because I’m that grown. But since childish ones — Mike — well he’s giving quotes!”