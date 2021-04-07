Wendy Williams & Mike Esterman Cuddle In New Pic As Romance Heats Up: ‘I’m Enjoying My Private Life’

Wendy Williams was ‘along for the ride’ in beau Mike Esterman’s car as she gushed about enjoying her ‘private life.’

Wendy Williams and Mike Esterman are going strong! The talk show host took to Instagram with back-to-back selfies on Wednesday, April 7 as she enjoyed some one-on-one time with her new beau. “Mr. Esterman is in the building!!” the 56-year-old captioned one photo, which showed her sweetly leaning against the general contractor who was clad in a paisley print shirt. Wendy kept her eyes hidden behind a pair of studded black sunglasses.

In the next, she removed her glasses as she snapped a candid selfie of Mike holding a drill while standing outside of the vehicle. “His car had an appointment. I’m along for the ride. I’m just enjoying my PRIVATE life & the love for our show!” she added, sounding so in love! The pair seem to be enjoying each other’s company over the last few weeks, which Wendy also hinted at on Instagram via a caption from March.

“Mike & I are having fun!! I’m glad he’s a REAL gentleman,” she said, including an intimate snap of the two snuggling with masks on. “But @RandyJackson, @birdman & @MarioLopez have tried to block my collards, fried chicken, shrimps, yams, beans, soul roll, Mac & cheese, fish, rice, oxtail & my #carrotcake! We WILL discuss once I gather myself,” she joked.

The romance has been heating up ever since Wendy crowned handsome Mike the “winner” of her virtual “Date Wendy” competition segment. Shortly after, he flew to the Big Apple to take Wendy — who divorced husband Kevin Hunter Sr. in 2020 after 21 years of marriage — on a date! “I want to go back to New York, I’d love to get to know her more,” Mike spilled to his friend Mario Lopez, who suggested Mike to Wendy. “I want to do that..she’s just funny,” he added on them, noting that the romance is “all new territory.” He also confirmed there was “no sex” after their first date, and his focus was “getting to know her.” What a gentleman!

On her show, Wendy confessed her date went very well with Mike. “We kissed,” she said on March 8. “He’s got to stand on his tippy toes. I was thinking of you guys the whole time it was going on. I was thinking, ‘I really like him and he likes me.’ My heart broke when he left. I walked him to the elevator and waited for the doors to close…,” she sweetly added. We can’t wait to see where this relationship goes next!