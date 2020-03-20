Wendy Williams Really Didn’t Want To Shut Down Talk Show: I’d Do It With 1 Camera & A Flashlight

Wendy Williams admitted to Dr. Oz that she’s willing to ‘risk’ her health to go back to work on her talk show, which recently went on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wendy Williams, 55, said she’s willing to “risk it” all for her TV return, after her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, recently halted production due to the coronavirus outbreak. During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, in which she also talked about being home alone and refraining from sex with her boyfriend, she explained how she learned that her show would be going on hiatus. “I got a telephone call, honestly, and the phone call was, ‘Wendy?’ I was like, ‘What? What am I doing wrong now?’ I always think I’m in trouble. They said, ‘We’re all shutting down everything, all the networks. Nobody is going to be doing new shows. We want all the hosts to be well,'” she explained to Dr. Oz.

She continued, “I said, ‘But I can do it even with no audience. I don’t even have to have the staffers there because I did that for two days.’ But they said, ‘No. We need to have you home, indefinitely.’ There will be no more Wendy or any of the other people for a period of time, and I’m willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight. I’m ready to go back to work next week. I’m ready to go back to work when we’re like– come on, let’s go!”

The Wendy Williams Show is one of many talk shows currently on hiatus due to the spread of the coronavirus — The Dr. Oz Show, however, is one of very few shows still in production. While Wendy understands why her show was shut down, she still misses it and wants to go back as soon as possible.

On March 12, a statement released to staffers read, “The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Considering the current escalation of the Coronavirus, production will be put on hold, indefinitely. However, the office will remain open for you to pick up any materials or personal items. In place of live shows we will air repeats and we will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again. Thank you for everything you do and please stay safe!”

At this time, it’s unclear when Wendy’s show will return.