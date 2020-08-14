Wendy Williams Trolls Ex Kevin Hunter For Love Child Drama While Cuddling With Pal’s Baby

While Wendy Williams has been keeping a low profile over the last few months, she did make a big statement by throwing shade at her ex, Kevin Hunter, on Aug. 13!

Wendy Williams posted a photo of herself holding a friend’s baby in the back seat of a car on Instagram on Aug. 13. However, it was the caption of the photo that had everyone talking! “Look @ me with baby girl,” Wendy wrote. “I’m not the only Hunter with a baby situation.”

Of course, the talk show host is referring to the fact that her now ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, had a child with another woman in 2019. After months of speculation about Kevin being unfaithful to Wendy, she filed for divorce in April 2019, and their split was finalized in Jan. 2020. In the comments section of the post, fans went wild over Wendy trolling her ex.

“Wendy is too much!!!!” one person wrote, along with laughing face emojis. Someone else commented, “THE SHADE OF IT ALL,” while another fan wrote, “Shady Wendy.” Another commenter added, “The pettiness on the post,” along with a series of crying laughing emojis.

This is not the first time that Wendy has mocked Kevin for his “baby situation.” Back in Sept. 2019, the 56-year-old appeared on The View and addressed the demise of her marriage. “Infidelity is one thing, [but] a full baby is a whole other topic,” Wendy said. “A baby! I’m not changing Pampers — I want to be pampered!” All jokes aside, though, she added, “From my mother, I’ve learned how to make lemons into lemonade in life. What am I supposed to do? Sit in the house and cry?” Wendy and Kevin had one son, Kevin Jr., who turns 20 on Aug. 18, together.

Seeing Wendy return to Instagram to throw some shade was a welcome relief for a lot of fans who have been missing her on The Wendy Williams Show. The show went into a brief hiatus when the coronavirus lockdown first happened in March. However, Wendy returned with a virtual version of the show in April. This was short-lived, though, as she went on hiatus once again in mid-May.

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Grave’s disease, which is causing fatigue,” a rep confirmed to HollywoodLife on May 19. “In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment. We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy @ Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”

At the time, the spokesperson only said that Wendy would be taking off for “at least” that week. However, the show did not return, and in mid-June, it was confirmed that Wendy @ Home would remain on an indefinite hiatus. Finally, in July, Wendy confirmed that the new season of her talk show will begin on Sept. 21 — AND she will be back in the studio, as well!

“I can’t wait to get back to all of you and to my amazing staff and crew!!!” Wendy said. “I’m sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we’re all living in…even if just for an hour. I miss you and can’t wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set.”