Spencer Pratt Says He & Heidi Montag Are ‘Working As Hard As Possible’ To Conceive Baby No. 2

The couple, who are parents to 3-year-old son Gunner Stone, opened up about their ‘struggles’ to get pregnant again.

Spencer Pratt, 37, and Heidi Montag, 34, are ready for baby number two! The couple welcomed their adorable son Gunner Stone, 3, in 2017 — but revealed they’re in the midst of “working” to expand their family. “No spoiler alerts but no baby yet,” Spencer revealed on PeopleTV’s Reality Check on Wednesday, May 12, admitting they’re “working as hard as possible at it.”

“That is the struggle in real life, reality,” the Pratt Daddy founder added, describing the experience as “challenging.” In the candid conversation, Spencer went on to explain he and Heidi have “tried different lifestyles and everything we could think of” but are “still working on that one.”

Heidi has previously addressed a potential second pregnancy on social media, denying that she was expecting back in February. “No I am not pregnant yet. Just a little overweight,” she tweeted in response to rumors. Months prior, The Hills: New Beginnings star confessed that she was “thinking about” another baby after Gunner’s birthday in Oct. 2019. “Thinking about baby #2 …,” she simply posted on Twitter.

The More Is More singer has been such a doting mom since giving birth to Gunner, regularly posting updates on social media — including running an Instagram account for the 3-year-old! Back in February, Heidi shared a sweet photo with her boys as they enjoyed some time outdoors. “My family is everything to me! We might not be the conventional family but we love each other through thick and thin,” the Colorado native penned. “I have been so thankful for every moment and watching out son grow. You can try to tear us down but love and truth will always win,” she added.

No I am not pregnant yet. Just a little overweight. — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) February 14, 2021

Both Heidi and Spencer gushed over their sweet son during an interview with E! News back in 2018. “I love having a son. It’s so much fun,” the blonde revealed. “So if we have another boy, we’ll probably have three [kids]…I’d love a girl or a boy,” she said, while Spencer confirmed they were already trying for a second back then. “A psychic did tell us we’re gonna have twins, so watch out, Mary-Kate and Ashley!” he added. Both Heidi and Spencer are returning for season 2 of MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings Wednesday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET.