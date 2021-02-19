Heidi Montag Stuns In A Crop Top & Confirms She’s Trying For Baby No. 2: ‘We Are In The Process’

‘The Hills’ stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are ready to add to their family. Here’s what she had to say about the ‘process.’

Heidi Montag, 34, and Spencer Pratt, 37, want to make their son, Gunner Stone Pratt, 3, a big brother. The stunning reality star took to Instagram on Feb. 19 to hit back at people “speculating” about her weight and revealed that she and Spencer are trying for another baby.

“I love my body! Many people have been speculating and commenting about my weight. I am not pregnant (not yet),” The Hills star captioned a series of Instagram pics, showing off her fit figure in a hot pink Alo Yoga crop top with matching leggings. “I think that is partially where some of these comments have been coming from because people know that we are in the process of trying.”

Heidi continued: “I also weigh more than I ever have but I am also stronger than I have ever been. I refuse to be bodyshamed! I love food and wine! I am going to enjoy my life!”

It’s safe to say her husband of 12 years loves her body just as much! In fact, last month Spencer posted a TikTok of Heidi trying on lingerie and wrote in the caption that he’s “so thankful for how sexy @heidimontag is!!!!”

Heid and Spencer, who met while filming the MTV reality show in the early aughts, have proven that their love is here to stay. The original show went off the air in 2010 but they’ve kept up with their fans by sharing their daily lives on social media and now they’re back on MTV once again — thanks to The Hills reboot.

Fans of the reality show, which is currently in production, will likely learn more about Heidi and Spencer’s plans to grow their family — and their struggles to conceive. Just last month she opened up in an Instagram story about having a tough time getting pregnant the second time around.

“Well, I’m not pregnant this month,” she said in January. “So Spencer and I are starting to try. With Gunner, I got pregnant the first month, so I was a little bit sad. But I decided to have faith and hope and a nice glass of wine to take the pressure off. So cheers … and God willing, next month.”