This Yoga Workout Set Has Over 1k Reviews & Is Less Than Half The Price Of Alo Yoga

Looking for the best yoga workout set for women? HollywoodLife has found the cutest legging & crop top set, available in 23 colors, for less than $40.

The right workout outfit can make a world of difference as you do your sit-ups, bicycle crunches, and whatnot. It needs to have just the right amount of compression, breathability, and flexibility, all while being cute enough to snap a selfie in post-workout. This is why yoga workout wear has become so popular in recent years since such pieces often fit all of the above criteria. HollywoodLife has now found the best yoga workout set for women on Amazon, too, for only $34 — and maybe even cheaper, depending on what color/print you choose!

Buy the MANON ROSA Yoga Workout Set on Amazon for $34 here!

We’re talking about the MANON ROSA Workout set on Amazon, which comes with both a fashionable long-sleeve top and a pair of leggings. The color we linked to above is a pretty soft lilac, but there are 22 other colors and prints you can choose from. Some examples are grey, light grey, and black for our neutral tone lovers, and pink, camouflage green, and blue for fitness queens who want to add a pop of color to their workouts.

Now, let’s get into why we’re obsessed with this particular workout set from MANON ROSA. First of all, the tops are seam-free — meaning you won’t have to worry about stitches and fabric uncomfortably rubbing against you as you do arm-intensive moves (like jumping jacks). There is mesh running along the arms of the top, giving your actual arms a chance to breathe and for sweat to escape. It’s 2022; there’s no need to feel claustrophobic because of a workout outfit with no ventilation. The tops even go over your hands and have thumb holes, offering you extra comfort and protection as you lift barbells and weights.

Moving on to the leggings, Amazon says they’re “designed with widened higher waist waistband for better tummy control.” So, both your tum and bum are comfortably compressed — and given extra “support” — as you weave in and out of high-intensity moves. No one likes to feel too much jiggle as they jump around! Like the tops, the leggings also have a mesh that runs along down the pants to maximize breathability.

This workout set is soft, stretchy, and thick, too; the fabric is 85 percent polyester and 15 percent spandex. As an extra fun detail, many of the solid color sets come with stripes. To protect the fabric and color, MANON ROSA advises to hand wash these workout sets in cold water and then either hang or lay flat to dry them.

We need to stress how much money you’ll be saving, too, compared to a workout set from Alo Yoga. While the clothes from the popular fitness brand are cute, many of their complete workout sets are pushing $200. You could be saving more than half of that price with these workout sets from Amazon! Out of the more than 1,000 people on Amazon who reviewed this workout set, many also compared the outfit to a similar set from Bombshell Sportswear (another popular fitness brand, like Alo Yoga).

“I LOVE IT! Nothing is wrong with this at all! It’s beyond beautiful and way cheaper than the bombshell brand which is over PRICED. It’s basically identical. I LOVE THIS! I ordered a medium. It went perfect for my photoshoot,” one such customer wrote. Another happy customer gushed, “I loved this product as I read the previous review and knew it looked exactly like BOMBSHELLS $160 dollar set. I purchased four sets and did heed the advice of previous reviews to order UP a size. I normally fit small but I ordered a medium. FIT PERFECTLY! Very comfortable and completely a mirror of their set. I workout daily as a bodybuilder and have worn each set. They don’t shrink in the washer either.”