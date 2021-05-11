See Pics

Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Dress Down In Sweats For Casual Grocery Store Trip — Pics

*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Actress Shailene Woodley and her football star fiancee Aaron Rodgers cuddle together with their dog as they take in the lovely Malibu sunset. The couple recently announced they are engaged and Shailene was spotted wearing the sparkler. Shailene had a notebook that she read from and they both took turns tossing the German Shepherd a tennis ball to fetch.
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Fresh-faced Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers go shopping at Erewhon Market in Santa Monica.
Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Shailene Woodley are seen leaving Nobu Malibu after having dinner in Malibu. 07 May 2021
Going strong! Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers made a rare appearance out and about together when they took a trip to the market on May 10.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers both wore sweats when they hit up a market in Santa Monica, California on May 10. The lovebirds, who got engaged sometime in 2020, were photographed checking out at the register in their casual looks. Shailene wore a grey zip-up with matching sweatpants, along with black Converse sneakers. She was makeup-free with her hair styled in a messy bun. Meanwhile, Aaron wore navy blue sweats and covered up his growing hair with a grey hat.

For the first several months of their relationship, Shailene and Aaron were able to keep their love under wraps. In fact, by the time that news broke that they were an item, they had already secretly gotten engaged. However, Shailene didn’t confirm the engagement until the end of Feb. 2021. Now that the news is out there, though, they’ve been much more public with their romance.

“I’m recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life,” Aaron raved at the beginning of March. “Obviously that’s the best thing that’s happened to be in the last year.” Meanwhile, when Aaron guest-hosted Jeopardy! in the beginning of April, Shailene was his number one supporter, as she gushed all about it on Instagram.

Since Aaron and Shailene went public, they’ve been spotted vacationing in Mexico, as well as taking a PDA-filled trip to Disney World. The two were also photographed enjoying a romantic sunset in Malibu in April. Then, at the beginning of May, they attended the Kentucky Derby with some famous friends, including Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.

Shailene was dressed appropriately for the occasion, wearing a bright pink jumpsuit and a dramatic blue hat that fit the Kentucky Derby attire perfectly. Of course, she’s known Miles for years, as they co-starred in The Spectacular Now in 2013.