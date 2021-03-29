Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Leave Mexico In 1st Pics Together Since Getting Engaged

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s very first photos together are here. The engaged couple was leaving Costa Careyes, a private estate resort in Mexico.

First comes the engagement, next comes their first photos together. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley‘s unique romantic timeline had an exciting chapter added to it when the fiancé and fiancée were pictured together for the very first time on March 29! The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, and Big Little Lies star, 29, were spotted on an aircraft tarmac in Mexico as they prepared to board a private jet with friends on Monday afternoon, according to TMZ, which obtained the photos that you can see here.

Aaron, Shailene and their entourage were specifically seen in Costa Careyes, which is an ultra-luxe private estate resort nestled on Mexico’s south coast of Jalisco. For context, this is the same area where Kylie and Kendall Jenner stayed with friends (and snapped all those enviable bikini photos) in Jan. 2021.

No PDA was pictured between Aaron and Shailene; they were just photographed looking at one another and walking with friends on the tarmac. They dressed cozy for the getaway: Shailene in a leopard print jacket, leggings, high-top Converse sneakers and a stuffed backpack, and Aaron in grey sweatpants and a zip-up jacket with a blue bandana around his neck. It was difficult to tell if Shailene was wearing an engagement ring, despite TMZ‘s efforts to zoom in on her hand.

Aaron Rodgers gushed over his engagement with Shailene Woodley in the video above, starting at the 2:53 mark. [Instagram]

It’s unclear if Shailene and Aaron were headed back to the U.S. or were hopping to another vacation spot. However, the vacation was well-deserved. The NFL season recently came to a close in February, while Shailene was seen filming her new thriller film Misanthrope in cold Montreal at the beginning of March. In fact, their work had required them to take “on a long distance relationship,” E! News reported at the beginning of February, when the romance speculation first surfaced.

It wasn’t until the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6, however, when Aaron confirmed he “got engaged.” He went on to say it was “the best thing that’s happened to [him] in the last year” while chatting with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare during an Instagram Live session on March 4.

Despite being engaged, Shailene has yet to watch her fiancé in action on the football field! “We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game,” Shailene said on the Feb. 22 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; you can watch this segment of the interview above. She added, “I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”