Shailene Woodley Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers Amid New ‘Jeopardy!’ Gig: He’s ‘Super Sexy’ — Watch

Aaron Rodgers is stepping into the late Alex Trebek’s shoes for the next two weeks as the guest host of ‘Jeopardy!’ — and his fiancée Shailene Woodley couldn’t be more excited.

After she urged her 4.6 million followers to tune in, she asked Aaron, “what’s gonna happen?” and the Green Bay Packers quarterback joked that just about anything was possible. “There’s some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery,” he teased. “You know, it’s like The Princess Bride, fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, miracles, true love, you never know! Check it out.” Aaron will be guest-hosting the long-running game show for two weeks, taking over for the late Alex Trebek , who passed away in November 2020, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. But, it’s no secret the football star would like to make the gig permanent.

Aaron revealed during a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show that he’d be willing to shave his his trademark stubble to secure a full time spot. “There was conversation – there might have been some people who wanted me to shave to the skin. I don’t do that a whole lot, [but] if that was a prereq to get the full-time gig, no problem at all,” he told host Pat McAfee.

"I would love to be the host of @Jeopardy yes" ~ @AaronRodgers12 GIVE THIS MAN THE GIG @JEOPARDY HE'S WILLING TO SHAVE & EVERYTHING #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/jEad8JEd6f — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2021

Aaron competed on Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015, defeating Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary and astronaut/future Arizona Senator Mark Kelly to win $50,000 for his chosen charity, Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer. And in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated he revealed that his “second dream job” would be hosting the show

“It was a dream of mine to be on the show and a dream to come back on the show,” he told SI. “For a long time, I just wanted to come back and compete against one of the great Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants. But hosting the show has always been a dream of mine as well. It’s like my second dream job. My first one, I’m thankful I get to do right now, and I’ve done for the past 16 years, but it’s definitely a dream job for me.”