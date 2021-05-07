Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Youngest Child Betty, 1, Pictured For The 1st Time In NYC — See Photos

Blake Lively stepped out daughters Inez and Betty as they visited an NYC bakery. Husband Ryan Reynolds was also present for the sweet family day!

Blake Lively, 33, and Ryan Reynolds, 44, were seen out with their 1-year-old daughter Betty! The two stars have kept their youngest daughter out of the spotlight, but made a rare appearance with the baby along with daughter Inez, 4, to a bakery in New York City on Friday, May 7 — see the photos on DailyMail here. Blake kept Betty, who wore a turquoise sleeper, close in a baby carrier as Ryan walked behind.

The Gossip Girl alum looked chic as always in a taupe colored waterfall cardigan by Oak & Fort, which hails from Ryan’s native Vancouver. She kept her face covered in a plaid patterned visor, staying casual in a flowy pair of navy pants and sneakers. As she walked down a staircase, four-year-old Inez held on to Blake’s arm. The toddler looked like a little princess in a tulle skirt and pink tights and sneakers, along with a white t-shirt. She also sported a hot pink helmet. Notably, Betty’s name was confirmed by the couple’s close friend Taylor Swift on her surprise album Folklore.

The sweet family outing comes just a week after Blake surprised her husband with an epic date night! The Green Lantern stars headed out to a Yankees game on May 1. “Blake took me to my first home run derby at @yankees stadium tonight,” Ryan captioned a photo of the romantic night out (sans their three kids). ‘They won 10 to nothing. I’m not saying I’m a good luck charm. Just saying @clintfrazierr wants me to play left field for the remainder of my life. (The Red Thunder was an absolute hero tonight),” he also penned, including a baseball emoji.

Blake looked so fresh as she opted to go makeup free, sporting a mix of jewelry brands and black jeans from Aritzia. She also rocked a mossy green sweater and a yankees cap. “Mom&Dad Girl Summer,” Blake joked in her caption, showing off her full outfit. “Thanks @clintfrazierr for being my personal stylist. This hat is a vast improvement from the [s*it] I showed up in. After 14 years in NY, I think tonight made me an official Yankee…” she added.