Adam Brody Holds Hands With Daughter Arlo, 5, On Rare Outing With Leighton Meester & Family

Adam Brody was ever the doting father as he spent the day hiking with his adorable daughter Arlo, 5, and wife Leighton Meester. Their baby son stayed home.

It was a lovely day to hike in Los Angeles for Adam Brody and Leighton Meester. The former teen show icons were spotted taking their darling daughter, Arlo Day Brody, away from the hustle and bustle of the city on May 6, looking like they were having a blast. Adam, ever the doting father, held his five-year-old daughter’s hand throughout the adventure.

Little Arlo looked adorable in a pair of leopard pants, tiny Adidas sneakers, a sherpa-lined jacket, and cute barrettes in her hair. Adam was spotted carrying a pretty pastel parka for Arlo. Well, we just assume it’s not his own coat. Adam showed off his quarantine haircut — long, slicked-back locks, totally different from his usually close-cropped ‘do.

Eight months after giving birth to their second child (who wasn’t along for the hike), Leighton looked fabulous in a pair of slouchy blue overalls underneath a mustard colored sweater. She donned a trendy pair of oval sunglasses and covered up with a burgundy bandana during the hike. It’s so rare that we see this notoriously private couple out together in public, and doubly so when it’s with their children.

Adam regularly takes Arlo on daddy-daughter outings throughout Los Angeles. The duo were recently spotted grabbing some ice cream together in the sunshine. They strolled hand in hand as Arlo happily enjoyed her sweet treat. And after Adam and Leighton welcomed their baby boy, they made time to share some one-on-one time with their firstborn, taking her out for a fun lunch date in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood. So sweet!