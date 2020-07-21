Adam Brody Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Day Out With Arlo, 4, To Get Ice Cream — See Rare Pic

As Arlo Brody just found out, there’s nothing better than having ice cream on a hot summer’s day with your dad. In a rare public outing, Adam Brody took his and Leighton Meester’s daughter out for a tasty treat!

Anyone else craving Ben & Jerry’s after seeing the pictures of Adam Brody and his adorable daughter? The 40-year-old actor, who brought Seth Cohen to life on The O.C., took his daughter Arlo Day Brody, 4, for some ice cream on June 20. It’s not every day that Adam is seen with his and Leighton Meester’s girl, so it was indeed a day worthy of a tasty treat. Both daddy and daughter wore face protection when walking to and from the ice cream store, but after filling up their cups, the masks came down, and the spoons came out. Afterward, Adam and Arlo strolled away, hand-in-hand.

Adam and Arlo were last seen living out their Tony Hawk-inspired fantasies in May. Though Arloo – while wearing the cutest helmet – rode around on her scooter, her dad gleamed the cube (not really) while on a skateboard. But, Adam was docked points because he didn’t wear the proper safety equipment, opting for a wide-brimmed hat instead of a helmet and pads. That kind of outfit won’t get Seth as a secret character in the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remake.

While many other Hollywood kids grow up in the spotlight and have Instagram accounts with millions of followers, Leighton and Adam have kept Arlo out of the spotlight. The couple, who have met while filming the 2010 movie Oranges, have decided to keep their personal life a secret. “She’s more inherently private than I am,” Adam said of his wife when speaking to GQ in August 2019. “I don’t seek publicity, but if I’m sitting next to you on the subway, I’ll tell you everything about me. We’re homebodies. We don’t go to a lot of things that perhaps we could and don’t seek out promotion in that way. I’m not sh-tting on anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it. But we’ve found this great balance so far that really works for us. We’re also not very active on social media.

However, they couldn’t keep one part of their private life completely under wraps: Leighton is apparently pregnant! The Gossip Girl star and Adam were spotted out for a walk on April 1, and it wasn’t an April’s Fool joke. She has a bun in her oven! While the private couple hasn’t formally announced the addition to their family, it’s safe to say that Arlo is going to be a big sister! Hopefully, her little brother or little sister likes ice cream.