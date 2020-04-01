Leighton Meester Appears Pregnant With Baby No. 2: ‘Gossip Girl’ Star Debuts Alleged Bump In New Pics

This is not an April Fools’ joke! Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody appear to be expecting baby number two, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Leighton Meester is seemingly going to be a mother of two! The actress, 33, and her husband of six years, Adam Brody, 40, haven’t confirmed the news just yet, but based on new photos obtained by the Daily Mail, she seems very far along in her alleged pregnancy. The Gossip Girl star and her hubby were spotted out for a walk when photographers caught a glimpse of what appeared to be a baby bump on April 1. HollywoodLife has reached out to their reps for comment.

For Leighton and Adam, this wouldn’t be their first time dealing with baby fever. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Arlo Day Brody, on August 4, 2015. Much like this pregnancy, the couple, who met while filming the movie Oranges in 2010, kept Leighton’s bun in the oven very quiet. That is, until pictures started surfacing of the mother-to-be showing off her growing belly! And it looks like they may be doing the same thing this time around.

As previously mentioned, Adam and Leighton first met on a the set of Oranges, where they immediately became smitten. Following three years of dating, Leighton and Adam got engaged in November 2013 and married on February 15, 2014 in a private, intimate ceremony. Since then, the couple has shifted their focus to speaking about their careers and keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

Following the 2012 finale of Gossip Girl, Leighton continued to keep her focus on TV appearances. Since 2018, she’s led the cast of Single Parents alongside Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam and comedy veteran Brad Garrett. Adam has even made a few guest appearances on the show! As the couple look forward to welcoming their second bundle of joy into the world, fans can’t wait to meet their future son or daughter.