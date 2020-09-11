Leighton Meester & Adam Brody Welcome 2nd Child, A Baby Boy: ‘He’s A Dream’

Surprise! Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have welcomed a bouncing baby boy into the world. This is the second child for the ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘The O.C’ stars.

And baby makes four! Leighton Meester, 34, and Adam Brody, 41, are now the proud parents of a newborn little boy. Adam confirmed the news on a Twitch show called The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular during the first week of September. A fellow participant congratulated Adam on his new baby, and the actor confirmed that the little one had, in fact, arrived.

“Yeah, since the last time I played, I have a new kid,” Adam said. “I have a boy and he’s a dream, a dream boy.” The couple, who are notoriously private, didn’t even announce Leighton’s pregnancy to begin with, so it was no surprise that they kept the little guy’s brith under wraps. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Adam and Leighton for confirmation and further details.

Fans were first clued in that the couple had a baby on the way when Leighton was spotted out and about with a massive baby bump in March 2020. The Single Parents star and the Ready Or Not actor were out for a stroll around Los Angeles before California’s stay-at-home orders began, and she appeared to already be heavily pregnant.

The actress walked in front of Adam, who was pushing their four-year-old daughter, Arlo Day Brody, in a stroller. She was wearing comfy overalls and placed her hands on her side for support. Though Leighton never addressed her presumed pregnancy, she did clap back at a fan who said she looked “fat” in the paparazzi photos.

Leighton and Adam kept her first pregnancy a secret in 2015, as well.. Their private life with daughter Arlo is just that: very private. The couple, who met on the set of the film Oranges in 2013 and married in 2014, do not discuss their marriage, either. In fact, the last time they were seen together on a red carpet was at the Golden Globes in 2017! Here’s to more, quiet bliss for the family of four.