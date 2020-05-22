Name a more iconic duo than Adam and Arlo Brody! The father and daughter spent a fun afternoon in the LA sunshine skateboarding and scootering around their neighborhood, and it was too cute for words.

He’s known for playing Seth Cohen for four years on The O.C., but the biggest role Adam Brody‘s ever scored is that of doting dad. Adam, 40, was spotted having a fun day out with his four-year-old daughter, Arlo Day Brody, on May 22, chasing after her on a skateboard as she gleefully rode a scooter around in Los Angeles. The father and daughter looked like they were having a blast as they took their quick break for fresh air and sunshine during quarantine, removing their face masks temporarily as they socially distanced from others in their Pacific Palisades, California neighborhood. Little Arlo, whom Adam shares with wife Leighton Meester, 34, was a total cutie in a lilac sweater, pink tie-dyed t-shirt, black skinny jeans, and ballet flats. She wore a skateboard helmet decorated with multicolored hearts for safety, of course.

Adam played the part of every SoCal dad, wearing shorts, a plain tee, Nike sneakers, and a straw hat while riding his old school skateboard. He added a pop of color to the ensemble (joking) by carrying Arlo’s Disney princess backpack and purple scooter, too. At the end of their busy afternoon, Adam and Arlo held hands as they returned home to the Gossip Girl star. So sweet! This was a rare peek at the Promising Young Woman star’s life as a father. Adam and Leighton, who co-starred on the sitcom Single Parents, tend to keep their personal life very private.

The couple, who married in 2014, are rarely seen out together — just onscreen. But they make their joint appearances count. They have a lot to celebrate at home right now, too. Leighton’s pregnant with their second child! The couple, who met while filming the movie Oranges in 2010, were spotted on a walk on April 1, and Leighton had a baby bump!

Adam and Leighton haven’t confirmed the pregnancy yet, but she did address a troll calling her “fat” during an Instagram Live with her Single Parents co-star, Kimrie Lewis. “That’s real nice,” she said, sarcastically.