Pregnant Leighton Meester Claps Back At Troll Calling Her ‘Fat’: ‘That’s Really Nice’

While Leighton Meester still hasn’t confirmed her pregnancy despite a huge baby bump, she’s shading a troll who called her ‘fat’ from recent photos.

Leighton Meester is so incredibly private when it comes to her pregnancies. She and husband Adam Brody, 40 share a four-year-old daughter Arlo born in 2015 — though they never confirmed that Leigton was expecting — and the former Gossip Girl actress is apparently pregnant again. The 34-year-old was photographed out sporting a large baby bump on Mar. 31. While most fans are happy for her, one called her out, thinking she’d gained weight. In an Apr. 15 Instagram live with her Single Parents costar Kimrie Lewis, she revealed, “Somebody just told me I got fat. That’s really nice,” to which Kimrie agreed, “That is not nice.” Though Leighton steered clear of saying why someone would think she was fat, making sure not to reveal her pregnancy.

Ever since photos emerged of Leighton in dark overalls with a protruding baby bump, fans have been both questioning her and congratulating her. The star’s last Instagram post about herself was way back on Jan. 15, announcing Single Parents was airing that night on ABC. Ever since, fans have used the comments to wish her a Happy Birthday — which she celebrated on Apr. 9 — and asked about the new baby. User waiting42morrow wondered, “Are you expecting?!” while fan kayla.eikermann commented, “Congrats on your pregnancy!!!!!” User coltsgalll told Leighton, “Yay and congratulations on a new baby so so happy and excited for you and Adam. Blessings for a beautiful, happy, and healthy pregnancy and baby.”

While Leighton was mum about her pregnancy during the IG live, she did reveal how she celebrated turning 34 during the coronavirus lockdown. “I went nowhere,” she told Kimrie. “I got a Passover brisket and kugel delivered and coconut macarons and lots of soup. I had a cake as well, a chocolate 3-grain cake. I ate it all, the whole thing. It was better than my midday cereal. It was very good and wonderful.”

She went on to add, “I got these earrings and some overalls. I wore a sheet mask for, like, 10 minutes. I wanted to be with my family, which is all I could ask for.” She sweetly added that the jewelry was a gift from Adam’s mom, after the actress lost a similar pair of earrings that she loved so much.