Katie Holmes, 42, Rocks Shorts While Soaking Up The Warm Weather On NYC Stroll — Pics

Katie Holmes celebrated a sunny day in NYC by baring her legs in a pair of cute shorts in SoHo. The weather is finally lovely in Manhattan — and so is Katie!

The sun is shining and spring has sprung in New York City. Katie Holmes took advantage of the particularly beautiful weather on May 4 by baring her legs in a pair of cute shorts while out and about. The Brahms: The Boy II actress, 42, was spotted in the casual outfit while walking around the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan with a friend.

Katie paired her navy blue shorts with an untucked, loose button down shirt and a black leather bucket hat — so trendy right now. She accessorized with a houndstooth purse and a pair of classic UGG boots, a fave of other famous ladies like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez. She didn’t forget her protective face mask, of course.

The Batman Begins star looked totally relaxed while chatting with an unidentified male friend who rocked black jeans and a hoodie. It was a rare moment of downtime for Katie, who’s been hard at work filming her new movie, Watergate Girl, which she stars in and is producing. Katie was spotted on set running around in a retro outfit: a mustard-colored striped maxi dress with a collar, crew socks, and a pair of penny loafers.

The fun day comes amidst rumors that she and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo‘s romance has “cooled down.” Katie, according to Page Six, believed that “things were moving very fast,” and she needed to make daughter Suri Cruise, 15, her priority. Katie and Emilio have not broken up, though. They’re just taking things slower.