7 Bucket Hats To Shop For Inspired By Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens & More

It’s bucket hat, season! Protect your face from the sun in the trendiest of ways — with a bucket hat, beloved by Kendall Jenner, & more stars. Shop them here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The bucket hat has become a wardrobe staple in the past two years, thanks to celebrities like Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens. The ’90s trend is back and better than ever with an array of colorways, fabrics and styles to try. Whether you’re coordinating your bucket hat to your outfit or it’s a go-to accessory to block your face from the sun this summer, we have an array for you to shop here at HollywoodLife!

1. FURTALK Bucket Hat for Women

Let’s go back to basics with this FURTALK Bucket Hat that comes in the simple colors of white, black, khaki, green and gray. Similar to Vanessa Hudgens’ go-to black bucket hat she rocked around LA in Sept. 2019, this bucket hat is made of 100% high quality washed cotton, which can maintain its shape, protect your face from the sun and look stylish with any outfit. This hat comes with velcro inside that allows you to adjust the size for a snug or loose fit around your head. Plus, there’s a drawstring if you want to keep it from flying off in the wind! $15, amazon.com

2. HZEYN Bucket Hats for Women with a Wide Brim

As we mentioned, bucket hats come in all different styles! Perfect for summer, a wide brim bucket hat provides ample face protection from the sun’s strong rays. The HZEYN Bucket Hats for Women with a Wide Brim are a stylish way to keep your skin in the shade this summer, a style adored by celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, especially during festival season. This bucket hat comes in a pretty pink, a bright white, and a distressed black color, each with a frayed brim for added spunk. Made in 100% soft cotton, this bucket hat has a foldable design that makes it easy to be packed away or rolled up and carried in your pocket for a perfect summer travel accessory. $10, amazon.com

3. Flower Bucket Hat

Speaking of festival season, the festival queen herself, Vanessa Hudgens, has never shied away from rocking bucket hats with a design or two on them. If you want something simple, this Flower Bucket Hat is perfect for you. Coming in 8 different colors, this bucket hat is embellished with a simple daisy design on the front center. Made from 100% cotton, it’s cozy and comfortable for the perfect fit, especially for daily activities under sunlight. No wonder it’s a best seller on Amazon! $13, amazon.com

4. Mashiaoyi Unisex Printed Reversible Bucket Hat

If you want a little bit more of a design on your bucket hat this summer — think, Kendall Jenner’s leopard print bucket hat — then this one is going to be your go-to! The Mashiaoyi Unisex Printed Reversible Bucket Hat is a two for one! With an eccentric design on one side and a basic solid color on the other, you can switch your look at a literal drop of a hat! With over twenty bright and fun designs, these bucket hats are going to be a must-have for summer! $14, amazon.com

5. Lack Of Color Wave Bucket Hat

This year, fuzzy bucket hats, reminiscent of the Olsen Twins, have made their big return. Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Billie Eilish & more stars have rocked the retro look and we have a great bucket hat that can get you right on trend with those A-Listers. The Lack Of Color Wave Bucket Hat comes in a french terry cloth fabric and featured a quilted brim for that texture you’re going for. Available in lavender and pastel pink, this bucket hat is the accessory of summer that will have you stylish and trendy! $98, revolve.com

6. CHOK.LIDS Everyday Denim Bucket Hat

Want to look like you’re in a ’90s GAP commercial? Or just be aligned with the fashion choices of Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rihanna? Get this CHOK.LIDS Everyday Denim Bucket Hat! A fun, casual, and upbeat look to top off any outfit. As you know, light denim goes with just about anything, you’ll be grateful to have this bucket hat on hand to spice up your everyday outfits. $14, amazon.com

7. Surkat Tie-Dye Reversible Bucket Hat

How could we not include the two biggest trends, combined?! Recall, Kendall Jenner matched her tie-dye bikini with a tie-dye bucket hat while vacationing in Miami, and you can recreate that exact look with the Surkat Tie-Dye Reversible Bucket Hat. This bucket hat, printed with multiple bright colors, is so fun and eye-catching it will spice up any outfit, from the beach to the store. Plus, it offers UV protection that will be a must-have this summer. $11, amazon.com