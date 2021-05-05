Jessie James Decker Rocks A Bikini & Gives A ‘Cheers’ With Her Margarita On Cinco De Mayo – Video

Jessie James Decker took a sip of her decadent skinny margarita while sporting a sexy two-piece on Cinco de Mayo. Check out the video she shared to Instagram!

It was tequila time at Jessie James Decker‘s place on May 5, as the star put together a fun recipe video for her skinny margarita mix! In a video the singer, 33, shared to Instagram, Jessie sported a super cute floral two-piece from her brand Kittenish. Jessie was pictured outside at her bar with the best accessory in her hand: a tasty margarita!

“All done,” Jessie said to the camera, referencing that she was finished with her recipe video on how to make a mouth-watering skinny margarita. Jessie raised her glass to the camera, offering a bit of ‘cheers,’ and then took a sip. The drink was so tasty that Jessie even offered a bit of shimmy after taking a drink! “Who doesn’t do a little shimmy after the first sip,” she captioned the video, which you can see above.

Along with her cute little post, Jessie also shared the recipe video to the official Kittenish Instagram account! “Happy Cinco de Mayo, Kitten,” she began the caption to her recipe video, which you can see above. It was time for fans to “get your skinny margarita ready,” and Jessie’s recipe video was the perfect way to start!

Jessie has always been conscious about making healthy, enjoyable choices for her diet. But like so many, even she became susceptible to gaining a bit of quarantine weight during winter 2020. As such, the mother-of-three opened up to HollywoodLife about the decision she made to partner with the South Beach Diet program.

“I knew I could turn to [the South Beach Diet program] to lose the quarantine 10,” she shared with us in late January 2021. “I’ve got a few more to go and I’m not 100% there yet but I’d say like a few more pounds to go and I’ll feel good. I hate to like make references to the scale, but I know I’ll feel good and feel good in my clothes again.”

Jessie’s skinny margarita recipe sounds like the perfect drink to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in a healthy way. The holiday is a celebration that marks the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862, marking a meaningful, symbolic triumph for the country. Learn more here! We’ll raise our (margarita) glass to this historic achievement for the country, and maybe try out Jessie’s healthy recipe, too!