Jessie James Decker Defends Wearing Underwear Around Her Kids: No Different Than A ’Swimsuit’

Jessie James Decker clapped back at a troll who had a problem with the attire she was wearing around her son.

Another day, another internet hater that a celebrity has to unfortunately focus their energy on. Jessie James Decker, 32, came up with the perfect response to someone who took issue with her indoors ensemble on Tuesday, April 21. The country singer poked fun at her self-isolation situation by posting an Instagram photo of her bedroom looking an absolute mess while she struck a funny pose in just a white t-shirt, underwear and fuzzy slippers. One of her sons and her dog could be seen in the background of the pic which she appropriately titled, “Tuesday.” Caution: troll alert time! “You walk around like that with your kids around,” they wrote which so far has about 50 likes from other users who appear to agree with their sentiments.

Jessie’s explanation back to them was simple and to the point. “Yes. No different than a swim suit,” she wrote. “I teach my children the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of.” Fans agreed, with many chiming in on why they didn’t have a problem with what she was wearing at all. One even joked about her amazing physique, writing, “If I looked like that I’d walk around everywhere like that.” The mother-of-three also had time for another hater who asked her if she was “really desperate” for attention by posting that snap. “Yeah, I don’t get enough love,” she clapped back. “Can I get a hug?”

Things look to be going well for Jessie outside of her social media situations. She looks to be in the best shape of her life based on that controversial photo and many others that she shares often on her popular social media pages.

“I haven’t been to the gym in a little while. I’ll be honest, my schedule is a little nuts,” Jessie confessed in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLIfe back in December. “When I do go, I do try to go at least once or twice a week and I’ll do a 40-minute high intensity circuit training. But if I don’t make it to the gym I always tell people you have a good 20 minutes to find the longest hallway in your house and do 150 lunges. Do it!”