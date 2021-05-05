Ammika Harris Gushes Over Chris Brown & Aeko On Singer’s Birthday: ‘My Whole Heart In 1 Photo’

Ammika Harris celebrated Chris Brown’s birthday with a candid photo of the singer cuddling up to the former couple’s son, one-year-old son Aeko. See the photo!

Chris Brown celebrates his 32nd birthday today, May 5, and already got a loving shoutout from his former flame, Ammika Harris. The stunning model took to Instagram on the R&B singer’s birthday, and shared a precious boomerang video of Chris snuggling the one-time couple’s precious one-year-old son, Aeko. The tiny tot kept a pacifier in his mouth, as his father nuzzled up to his cheek.

The moment clearly moved Ammika, who shared a sweet caption to go along with the clip. “My whole heart in one picture. HAPPY BIRTHDAY [Chris Brown],” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. Like Ammika, longtime fans of the singer also took to the comment section to wish the singer a happy birthday. The moment that Ammika shared was very sweet, and served to highlight how the two are continuing to co-parent their son.

Chris and Ammika have maintained their close bond since welcoming Aeko into the world in November 2019. As for where their relationship could be going, however, there’s no telling whether the two will rekindle their romance. “Chris and Ammika haven’t put an official label on where things stand with them right now because they’re still trying to figure out what their next move is,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in November, following the little family’s trip to Tulum, Mexico, to celebrate Aeko’s first birthday.

“They know the love is there and they’ll always be in each other’s lives obviously, but there are so many variables at this point and everything is still up in the air.” Their former couple’s trip to Mexico really served as a “turning point” in their relationship. Along with spending time together, Chris and Ammika’s son also got to bond with his six-year-old half-sister, Royalty, whom Chris shares with Nia Guzman.

If the boomerang photo that Ammika shared confirms anything for fans, it’s that his bond with his son is incredibly strong. “Chris can’t imagine being away from Aeko and he’s doing anything and everything to try and figure out how he and Ammika can be with him in the States on a permanent basis,” a source shared. “Chris sees so much of himself in Aeko and he can’t wait to continue watch him growing up.”