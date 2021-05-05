See Pic

Ammika Harris Gushes Over Chris Brown & Aeko On Singer’s Birthday: ‘My Whole Heart In 1 Photo’

Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ammika Harris celebrated Chris Brown’s birthday with a candid photo of the singer cuddling up to the former couple’s son, one-year-old son Aeko. See the photo!

Chris Brown celebrates his 32nd birthday today, May 5, and already got a loving shoutout from his former flame, Ammika Harris. The stunning model took to Instagram on the R&B singer’s birthday, and shared a precious boomerang video of Chris snuggling the one-time couple’s precious one-year-old son, Aeko. The tiny tot kept a pacifier in his mouth, as his father nuzzled up to his cheek.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa)

The moment clearly moved Ammika, who shared a sweet caption to go along with the clip. “My whole heart in one picture. HAPPY BIRTHDAY [Chris Brown],” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. Like Ammika, longtime fans of the singer also took to the comment section to wish the singer a happy birthday. The moment that Ammika shared was very sweet, and served to highlight how the two are continuing to co-parent their son.

Chris and Ammika have maintained their close bond since welcoming Aeko into the world in November 2019. As for where their relationship could be going, however, there’s no telling whether the two will rekindle their romance. “Chris and Ammika haven’t put an official label on where things stand with them right now because they’re still trying to figure out what their next move is,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in November, following the little family’s trip to Tulum, Mexico, to celebrate Aeko’s first birthday.

Chris Brown holds his baby son Aeko with former partner Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle in London’s Soho in October 2020 [Backgrid].
“They know the love is there and they’ll always be in each other’s lives obviously, but there are so many variables at this point and everything is still up in the air.” Their former couple’s trip to Mexico really served as a “turning point” in their relationship. Along with spending time together, Chris and Ammika’s son also got to bond with his six-year-old half-sister, Royalty, whom Chris shares with Nia Guzman.

If the boomerang photo that Ammika shared confirms anything for fans, it’s that his bond with his son is incredibly strong. “Chris can’t imagine being away from Aeko and he’s doing anything and everything to try and figure out how he and Ammika can be with him in the States on a permanent basis,” a source shared. “Chris sees so much of himself in Aeko and he can’t wait to continue watch him growing up.”