Ryan Reynolds Carries Daughter, 4, On His Shoulders During Cute Family Stroll With Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is the sweetest girl dad. The actor carried his middle daughter Inez on his shoulders as he and wife Blake Lively took their dog for a walk in NYC.

Even all masked up, Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively and their adorable daughter Inez were still easily recognizable while strolling through New York City on Tuesday Apr. 27. The Deadpool star‘s handsome brown eyes were visible above his face covering, and he looked so cute giving a shoulder ride to the couple’s four-year-old middle child. Inez has her 33-year-old mom’s blonde, curly locks, and was seen in a colorful outfit, while her parents took their Goldendoodle out for a neighborhood walk.

Inez wore a light pink hooded jacket with a dark pink fuzzy lining. She could be seen wearing a flowy turquoise netted skirt with a pair of dark blue leggings with white polka dots on them. Her blue trainers with hot pink laces went perfectly with the stylishly mismatched outfit. With fashion icon Blake as a mom, Inez has definitely inherited a love of interesting clothes and patterns.

Ryan looked like a tall drink of water, as the 6’2” hunk wore an olive green fitted jacket that buttoned up the front. It was perfect for the spring weather, and he matched it with fitted blue track pants. He wore a black baseball cap for their outing and comfy blue trainers on his feet, so that he could carry Inez for blocks on their nice long walk.

Blake was the most bundled up, as The Rhythm Section star wore a full length camel colored coat, with a fun striped scarf untied down the front in blue, peach and white colors. The stunning actress’ heavily lined blue eyes peeked out from above her mask, as she donned a brown baseball cap that didn’t do much to cover her flowing blonde tresses. Blake was on doggy duty, holding on to her pet’s leash while carrying her phone in her left hand.

The couple is incredibly private what it comes to their children. It was months before Inez’s name was first reported following her Sept. 2016 birth. She made her big debut to the world at the age of three months, when her daddy Ryan received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in Dec. 2016. But that was her one and only official public appearance, where she was joined by big sister James Reynolds, now six. The event took place prior the the couple welcoming third daughter Betty in Oct. 2019.

Blake’s good pal Taylor Swift managed to officially confirm the names of all three of the Lively-Reynolds children on her gorgeous Folklore album, which dropped in July 2020. Even though Betty was already 10 months old, her name had remained a mystery until Taylor’s Grammy winning LP featured the song titled “Betty” on it. Within the tune, she also had characters named “James” and “Inez,” which completed the trifecta of Blake and Ryan’s daughters’ names.

“Everyone makes mistakes, everybody really misses up sometimes. This is a song that I wrote from the perspective of a 17 year old boy. I named all the characters in this story after my friend’s kids, and I hope you like it!” Taylor, 31, told Country Radio about “Betty” on Aug. 6, 2020. In the total genius that is Taylor’s songwriting talents, “Betty” is told from James’ point of view, the song “Cardigan” is told from Betty’s point of view, and “August” is told from Inez’s point of view.