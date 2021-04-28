Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Mason, 11, Is Nearly The Same Height As Her As They Head To Dinner

Kourtney Kardashian and her 11-year-old son, Mason, were practically the exact same height, as they walked side-by-side to Nobu in Malibu for a fun mother-son dinner date. Check out the pic!

Kourtney Kardashian was getting some quality time in with her eldest child, Mason Disick, on April 27. The Poosh founder, 42, was spotted heading into Nobu Malibu, a beloved celebrity hot spot in Malibu, with her 11-year-old son. Kourt showed off her flair for style, rocking a long, pinstripe gray jacket over a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and a set of fabulous pointed toe white heels.

While Kourt looked unquestionably stylish for her night out with her son, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, the two looked nearly the same height! As the pair walked side-by-side, it looked as though Mason had fully caught up with his mom, in terms of how tall he is. The twosome looked so sweet walking next to each other, and it appears they had a lovely time during their dinner together, as evidenced by Kourt posting to her Instagram Story and gushing about her “date night” with her son.

This isn’t even the first time that fans have seen just how much Mason has grown. On March 29, Kourt and Mason stepped out once again for dinner at Nobu and the 11-year-old appeared to have gone through quite a growth spirt. As Mason walked by his adoring mom, the preteen looked just about Kourt’s height. One element to keep in mind is that, on this recent and past occasion, Kourt could have very well been wearing heels, which means Mason might be his mom’s height or even taller!

Regardless, it’s so clear that these two have such a special bond. Mason is Kourt’s eldest child, along with siblings Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. The two have grown so close over the years, but there have been times where Mason has seemingly called his mom out.

In a previous preview for an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Mason told his aunt Kim that Kourt’s gal pal Addison Rae shares a room with his mom during their sleepovers. Of course, Kourt and the 20-year-old TikTok star are very close, and fans will likely see more of their friendship on future episodes of KUWTK. But until then, it’s so fun to see Kourt and Mason getting in some quality time together!