Kourtney Kardashian & Son Mason, 10, Live Their Best Life Floating In Outdoor Hot Springs With Stunning View

Kourtney Kardashian and son Mason got back to nature in a mineral hot springs soak together. She shared photos of their relaxing outdoor dip, while surrounded by the mountains near Telluride, CO.

Kourtney Kardashian prides herself on natural health and well being. So it was no surprise that when she decided to take a getaway to the mountains of southwestern Colorado, she soaked away any stresses in a mineral hot spring. The 41-year-old shared two photos to her Instagram on Aug. 12, showing her in one of the pools at Dunton Hot Springs, just outside Telluride, CO. And she wasn’t alone, as Kourt brought son Mason Disick, 10, along for the experience.

In the first photo, Kourtney is seen wearing a black one piece swimsuit as she takes in a full-body soak, with just her face and knee above the water. She has her arms reached out to the side during her soaking session. Mason is beside his mama, wearing blue swim trunks. Just like his mom, he has his body submerged for his skin to take in the healing minerals, with just his face poking out of the water.

The mother and son are seen in the resort’s main pool, which is fed directly from the water source seen just above them through a field of tall green grasses. Beautiful lush hillsides and tall pine forests are visible all around, and jutting peaks of the San Juan Mountains are off in the distance. What a heavenly place for the outdoor loving mom of three.

The second photo features a closer shot of just Kourtney floating in the mineral spring. She’s totally submerged just below the surface, with only her face and left hand out of the water. A ray of reflective sunlight perfectly lands on the Poosh founder, making the water over her sparkle as if she were in a sunny bubble.

Kourtney captioned the photos, “Mother Nature,” and she really is soaking in water that is so pure and invigorating for the body, as well as relaxing for her soul. According to Dunton’s website, “Our springs are of the calcium bicarbonate type with a strong concentration of dissolved iron and manganese and a little dash of lithium. Bathing in bicarbonate water assists opening peripheral blood vessels and helps to improve circulation to the body’s extremities and magnesium converts blood sugar to energy and promotes healthy skin.” Kourtney’s soak in the mineral springs sounds just as good as any spa treatment, but with amazing 360 views of the mountains and outdoor scenery.