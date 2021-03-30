See Pic

Mason Disick, 11, Is Nearly As Tall As Mom Kourtney Kardashian In New Malibu Dinner Pic

Scott Disick was seen leaving his hotel with his kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign, in New York, NY. Pictured: Reign Disick,Scott Disick,Mason Disick Ref: SPL5028851 280918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney Kardashian arrives to art class in Los Angeles, CA. 17 Jan 2018 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Reign Disick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA147236_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - Momager Kris Jenner gets her grandson Mason Disick an expensive looking Versace puffer jacket as they both go Christmas shopping in Beverly Hills with a bodyguard. Pictured: Kris Jenner, Mason Dash Disick BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with her three children and friends at Taverna Tony restaurant in Malibu. Little Penelope and Reign run to catch up with their mother Kourtney as she and Mason begin walking to their car after saying their goodbyes. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 26 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

What a growing boy! Kourtney Kardashian’s son is almost as tall as his mom. Mason Disick showed off his growth spurt as the two left dinner at Nobu Malibu.

It’s been quite some time since fans have seen a photo of Kourtney Kardashian standing directly next to her oldest son Mason Disick. He seems to have hit quite a growth spurt, as the 11-year-old was nearly even in height to his 5’1” mother as the two left dinner at Nobu Malibu on Mar. 29. Kourt seems to have a nightly table reserved there, as she is constantly out at the oceanside sushi eatery, these days with her boyfriend, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 45.

But it was Mason who was her date for the evening on her Monday meal at Nobu. Kourt, 41, dressed down in a oversized grey and white plaid top and loose gold satin trousers. She wore a sheer white tank top that showed her black bra underneath. The mother of three wore her hair loose and flowing down her back while carrying a tan Prada bag and wore snakeskin ankle boots.

Mason Disick and Kourtney Kardashian
Mason Disick and mom Kourtney Kardashian leave Nobu Malibu on Mar. 29, 2020. Mason’s already as tall as his mother! Photo credit: BACKGRID

The extra boost from her heels made Mason’s height comparison to his mom all the more impressive. The pre-teen was dressed ultra-casually in a white t-shirt with an anime graphic on it that appeared to be Killua Zoldyck from the Hunter X Hunter series, grey sweatpants and black open toe slide-on sandals. He wore a white mask covering his face that matched his tee, as Kourtney did the same with a gold mask similar to her pants.

Kourtney Kardashian and sons Mason Disick
Look at how they’ve grown! Kourtney Kardashian and sons Mason Disick and Reign Disick leave an art class in Jan. 2018. Photo credit: MEGA

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was joined by several friends in addition to her oldest child, as they were photographed leaving the celebrity-studded eatery. Kourtney and Travis have been going on regular dates there, even before they officially confirmed they are couple on Feb. 16. They ate there back to back nights on Mar. 19 and 20 last week, and went out to Nobu Malibu again on Mar. 25 while accompanied by Kourt’s youngest son Reign Disick, 6. So either the sushi there is the best thing ever, or Nobu’s constant pack of paparazzi outside is a great way to be seen and photographed.

Kourtney and Travis just had a fun and quick weekend getaway to Las Vegas where they got special VIP seating to watch UFC 260 in person, which is a treat as audiences have not been allowed to watch the action inside the UFC Apex since the COVID-19 pandemic. Travis is a massive MMA fan, and brought his lady along to see the fights close up. They  were joined on the cutest possible double date, as Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, were seated next to them, albeit six feet away to keep with social distancing. The foursome gave waves at the camera during a cutaway amid the fights, and now fans can’t wait to see the four hang out again. Travis and MGK are pals who have collaborated together in the past, and looked so great with their gorgeous ladies by their sides.