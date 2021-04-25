Zendaya Dazzles In Gorgeous Yellow Gown While Attending The Oscars Red Carpet

Zendaya looked absolutely incredible upon her arrival to the 93rd Academy Awards! See what the star wore on the Oscars red carpet.

Over the course of her young career, Zendaya has become a true fashion icon for her generation, and she did not disappoint at the 93rd Academy Awards! The actress, 24, looked absolutely incredible on the Oscars red carpet. She fashioned a strapless yellow Valentino gown with a cutout beneath her bust line and a slit running up her thigh. The starlet accessorized with 183 carats of BVLGARI diamonds, including rings, a statement necklace, and delicate teardrop earrings. Zendaya also serves as an ambassador for the jewelry label. Her look was a total show-stopper.

Of course, this is not at all anything new for the Spiderman star. While attending the 2020 Emmy Awards, Zendaya dazzled in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé, which featured a black matte weave skirt with powder-pink polka dots. The full skirt was paired with a black velvet bandeau top, which was fully encrusted with pearls and crystals. It was the perfect dress for what would become a memorable evening for the star.

Zendaya actually wore the aforementioned frock when she won her very first Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Rue on the HBO show Euphoria. Zendaya became the youngest actress to earn the award, marking her place in TV history! But if naysayers had doubt that the young starlet would just plateau from there, they were sorely mistaken.

The actress has a number of projects in the works, and has already earned wide-acclaim for another project. In early 2021, Zendaya worked with John David Washington and her Euphoria collaborator Sam Levinson on the film Malcolm & Marie. Zendaya totally captivated audiences, and proved that she has a lot more to offer as her career continues to explode. Are Oscars in her future? We’d like to think so!

Coming up next, Zendaya can be seen in Denis Villeneuve‘s adaptation of Dune, based on the novel by Frank Herbert. Zendaya will be in good company, starring in an ensemble of all-star cast members including, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Fergusson and more! We cannot wait to see more of Zendaya in the future.