Kourtney Kardashian Slays In Nude-Colored Bikini As She Indulges In Bowl Of Bread

Kourtney Kardashian relaxed on a boat while showing off her stunning figure in a stylish two-piece swimsuit and ‘appreciating’ a snack.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, was a gorgeous sight to see in her latest Instagram photo. The mother-of-three had a blissful look on her face as she closed her eyes and took a bite of bread while sitting aboard a comfortable-looking boat in the water in the snapshot. She flaunted her toned figure in a tan bikini as her hair blew in the wind and the bowl of bread was placed in front of her.

“I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m just appreciating my bread,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star cheekily wrote in the caption of the post. The line was in reference to an episode of her family’s reality series that showed her and her sisters getting dinner in Palm Springs, CA. After Kylie Jenner, 23, asked the server for another round of tequila and sang a song about getting “wasted” in the episode, she asked Kourtney what she “was on.”

“I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m just appreciating my bread,” she replied before taking a bite of her roll.

Once Kourtney shared the pic and funny KUWTK-inspired caption, it didn’t take long for her followers to compliment her in the comments section. “You’re so iconic,” one fan wrote while another gushed that she’s “the most interesting to look at.” A third simply said, “Wow” and a fourth wished her “a lot of love and positivity” in her life. Many others shared hearts and heart-eyed emojis to signify their love of the photo.

When Kourtney’s not getting her fans’ attention with bikini pics, she’s doing so with her cute relationship with Travis Barker, 45. The Blink 182 drummer and the dark-haired beauty confirmed they were dating in Feb. and have been sharing memorable, flirtatious pics, videos, and messages of each other ever since. The lovebirds recently spent Kourtney’s 42nd birthday together and the doting beau made sure to send her a huge flower arrangement that she and her sister Kim Kardashian, 40, both showed off on Instagram.

“I just walked into the most gorgeous flower arrangement, you can smell the entire house,” Kim said in a clip she posted. “This is so beautiful. I’ve never seen anything like this.”