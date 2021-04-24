Cardi B & Offset’s Daughter Kulture, 2, Drives Her $2K Rolls Royce Toy Car In Cute New Pics

Ballin’ out! Kulture showed off her very own hot pink Rolls Royce as she went for a ride with her sweet dog.

Kulture, 2, gets it from her mama! The toddler channeled mom Cardi B, 28, as she went for a ride in her toy Rolls Royce car which retails for over $2000 from the Luxury Kids Car Club. Offset‘s daughter looked absolutely fabulous as she drove around the house in the sparkly hot pink vehicle, which boasted a custom license plate with just her name. The toddler clearly loves pink as she rocked a matching furry jacket and beanie, along with a pair of bubblegum colored sunglasses.

Her adorable dog was seated in the toy Rolls Royce next to her, seemingly looking around as Kulture laughed and smiled away. “I didn’t choose this life this life chose me,” the caption, written by mom Cardi, read on the April 23 post. “Ok Big Kulture,” Offset replied on the photos, which have racked up over 300,000 likes. “Legendary Kulture,” and “nice ride,” other followers gushed.

Kulture — who turns 3 in July — has an affinity for luxury items already. The little girl was gifted her very first $9,000 Birkin by dad for her birthday last year! Dressed as a fairy, Kulture was ecstatic as she opened up the large orange box to reveal the Hermès handbag. “Late is better then never I Birkin my baby,” the Migos rapper wrote in his caption on the sweet video. Kulture later rocked the bag for the ultimate matching ‘mommy and me’ moment: the “Bodak Yellow” rapper grabbed her rare two-tone Birkin as she twinned with her daughter in all-pink ensembles.

In addition to her Birkin, Kulture is also a regular user of the Louis Vuitton Palm Springs backpack. She modeled the reverse monogram version of the bag in several photos shared to her official Instagram account back in September. “I love when mommy dress me,” her caption — once again written by Cardi — read on one of the posts. Kulture looked so cute rocking the $2,000 backpack with a blue plaid skirt, pink sweater and sweet bow in her hair!