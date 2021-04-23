Lamar Odom & Karlie Redd Spark Dating Speculation With Flirty Pics At Celebrity Boxing Match

Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd have been spotted getting cozy together as they posed on a red carpet at a sporting match, sparking major dating rumors.

Lamar Odom might have a new lady in his life! The athlete, who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian, has been spotted with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Karlie Redd, 46, on the red carpet of a boxing match — see all the pics here. The pair were seen getting cozy, as the basketball player rocked a black sweater and black blacks. He wrapped his arm around Karlie, who wore a pair of black bike shorts under a white pleated mini dress, a black corset and white heeled boots. HollywoodLife has reached out to their reps for comment.

“He went from Keeping up with the Kardashian’s to keeping up with Karlie Redd,” one fan joked in the comments section of an IG page which re-shared the photos. “This is sooo random,” another added. The pair are both single, as Karlie’s recently split from businessman Maurice “Arkansas Mo” Fayne and Lamar called off his engagement to fiancée Sabrina Parr. He went on to The Wendy Williams Show in February 2021 in the wake of the split, revealingg that he “did” cheat on Sabrina, but also accused his ex of sleeping with his “ex-wife’s significant other.”

The former Khloe & Lamar star also recently shared a video of himself reminiscing his time on the small screen. “I’ll never forget the day I got married on TV,” he wistfully said. “Damn, look at that picture. This is the Lamar Odom [&] Khloe marathon, so I just wanted to give a shoutout to E! for giving me the opportunity.” He also gave a “shout-out” to his “ex-wife,” Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian “for giving [him] the opportunity to crossover.”

“I’ll never forget the day I got married on TV…get a little emotional watching it.” Lamar wed Khloe just one month after they met, in September 2009. Khloe would go on to file for divorce in 2013. However, she withdrew the filing after Lamar was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel in 2015. They eventually did call it quits, and she now shares a daughter with another NBA player, Tristan Thompson.