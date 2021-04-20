Lisa Vanderpump Reveals She & Rebel Wilson Bonded Over Their ‘Humor’ On ‘Pooch Perfect’

Lisa Vanderpump and Rebel Wilson had a dog-tastic time on the set of ‘Pooch Perfect.’ Lisa spoke with HL EXCLUSIVELY about how ‘fun’ Rebel was and the laughs they shared.

Lisa Vanderpump’s newest reality series is all about the dogs. She’s teamed up with actress Rebel Wilson, along with fellow judges Jorge Bendersky and Dr. Callie Harris, for ABC’s dog grooming competition series Pooch Perfect. HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Lisa about working with Rebel.

“I was just texting with her about 5 minutes ago! She’s in England at the moment, and I’m a bit jealous about that,” Lisa told HollywoodLife. “I had a great time with her. I think often the Australian humor is a bit similar to the humor in England. It can be a bit more aggressive. We did have a laugh, that’s for sure. She’s very down to Earth. She looked pretty amazing as well. She literally lost so much weight. I could not believe it. She was good. She was a lot of fun to work with. I think everybody was very low maintenance. It was all about the dogs. There were no egos on the show. It was just all of us having a really good time.”

Lisa admitted that Pooch Perfect was the paw-fect show for her because of her love for dogs. “Having been involved in rescue and having Vanderpump Dogs Rescue with so many poignant stories and so many dogs that haven’t had the wonderful lives that these dogs have had, it was just joy to see them pampered,” Lisa said. “It was just so much fun. I’m a true dog lover as everybody knows. I just had a great experience with it. It has that feel-good factor, and so many shows don’t have that feel-good factor anymore. This was a show that really is for the family as well. It’s really a lot of fun.”

Pooch Perfect is one of Lisa’s first major TV gigs since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after season 9. Vanderpump Rules season 8 aired in early 2020, and the ninth season hasn’t aired yet. In addition to Pooch Perfect, Lisa is also the star of the reality TV series Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump on E!

Lisa admitted that it’s been a “rough few years” for her after losing her brother, mother, and beloved dog Giggy. She’s been “productive and proactive through COVID” and filmed three shows — Pooch Perfect, Overserved, and the upcoming Vanderpump Dogs show — while restaurants were mostly closed through COVID.

The RHOBH alum gushed she had such an “amazing time” filming Pooch Perfect because she got “to be around everybody who’s got the same thing in common that all have the love of dogs.” She loved seeing “so many happy, wagging tails and to be able to spend time with them after the competition. The dogs were very spoiled on the set as well. Everybody was just crazy about them.” Pooch Perfect airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.