Lisa Vanderpump Is Rooting For Kathy Hilton On ‘RHOBH’: She ‘Won’t Take Any Nonsense’

Lisa Vanderpump has moved on from ‘RHOBH’ to other shows like ABC’s ‘Pooch Perfect,’ but she EXCLUSIVELY spills why pal Kathy Hilton will be a great addition to her former cast.

Lisa Vanderpump, 60, left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons in 2019. As the show’s 11th season begins on May 19, the former ‘wife thinks her friend Kathy Hilton, 62, will be the perfect addition to come in and shake things up. “I like Kathy,” Lisa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while discussing her newest show that she’s a judge on, Pooch Perfect. “Kathy won’t take any nonsense. I like it when anybody changes the dynamic in a group.”

The Vanderpump Rules matriarch walked away from the show after drama involving her former co-star and pal Dorit Kemsley, 44, adopted a dog from her organization, Vanderpump Dogs. Dorit gave the dog to a friend who gave it to a shelter, the other ladies got involved. When Denise Richards, 50, was the only cast member to still talk to her, the OG walked away because she couldn’t take it anymore as her brother committed suicide around the same time.

Things were so difficult for Lisa that she stopped filming mid-season and skipped out on the reunion. “It was a painful time in my life when I walked away,” Lisa added. “And I have no regrets.”

With the new season starting soon and many of the housewives from her season returning, Lisa isn’t that interested in seeing how Kathy fares. The mom to Paris Hilton, 40, and Nicky Hilton, 37, will join her sister Kyle Richards, 52, as an official friend of the show for the first time this season. “I don’t follow the show anymore since I walked away,” Lisa said.

In the meantime, she’s focusing on sharing her life with her fans in less dramatic ways and doing projects like her Vanderpump Wines, restaurants and other shows. “On Vanderpump Rules you see a little bit of my life but it’s all business of course and on Housewives you saw a lot of my life, but it was just too toxic at that time for me, the arguing,” Lisa said. “I had just lost my brother. I wasn’t in the same place. Now I’m stronger, kind of fighting back. At that time I just couldn’t deal with it anymore. I just walked away. I couldn’t even complete the series. Looking back, I wasn’t there. That’s for sure. Vanderpump Rules, you see quite a lot of my business life on that. Overserved, you see a lot of the glamorous stuff we do, cooking and stuff and home, but I think that it’s spilt into so many different situations. You’ll see me at Vanderpump Dogs, the new show on Peacock which is a big part of my life.”

Pooch Perfect airs Tuesdays at 8pm on ABC.