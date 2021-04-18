Maren Morris Slays In Crop Top & Sparkling Pants For ACM Awards Performance

While taking the stage with her husband at the ACM Awards, Maren Morris looked amazing in a gold crop top and pants combo.

Maren Morris hit the stage for an incredible performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards. The singer sang alongside her husband, Ryan Hurd, at the award show. They performed their duet “Chasing After You” and sounded amazing together! Maren also looked incredible. She wore a pair of sparkling, gold, high-waisted pants, paired with an off-the-shoulder crop top. Her hair was long and straight, cascading down her back to complete the ensemble.

Before the performance, Maren walked the red carpet and looked gorgeous, wearing a plunging gown that glittered with a sparkly hue. The dress’ fabric wrapped around her neck and cinched her waist as it hugged her figure to the ground. The look was complete with Maren’s hair styled straight and parted down the middle. She wore a minimalistic makeup look to let her dress do the talking, as well.

In addition to performing at the 2021 ACM Awards, Maren is also up for six awards — five on her own (Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year) and one with her girl group, The Highwomen (Group of the Year). In the past, Maren’s had 12 nominations at the show, and she’s won three times. Maren took home her first ACM in 2017 when he won New Female Vocalist of the Year. She followed it up with wins for Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year at the show in 2020.

The 2020 ACM Awards actually took place in September, as they were pushed back from their original April date amidst the coronavirus pandemic. With the pandemic still looming in the United States in 2021, the show followed similar safety protocols this time around as viewers saw in 2020. Unfortunately, this meant that there was no ‘official’ red carpet, and the stars didn’t all gather in one room to celebrate the evening.

Luckily, the show still had major star power. Along with Maren, other performers include Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Gabby Barrett and many more. Plus, Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton teamed up to host!