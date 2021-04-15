How The Miz Feels About Fighting Bad Bunny Again After Losing To The Singer At WrestleMania

Bad Bunny may have defeated The Miz at WrestleMania 37, but the WWE champion still has ‘so much respect’ for the musician. Here’s whether that’s enough to demand a rematch.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin may have lost to Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37 on April 10, but he “has gained so much respect for Bad Bunny while he was in the WWE the last few months,” a source close to the the two-time WWE champion EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. The Miz was impressed that Bad Bunny, who as a singer is a newcomer to the WWE scene, “actually respected the process, the business and really showed up ready for their match at WrestleMania,” our source adds. But is that respect enough for The Miz to call for a rematch against the Grammy-winning Latin artist?

The answer is yes, apparently. Last Saturday’s match — which was actually a tag team match, which pitted Bad Bunny and Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison — “will forever be known as one of the best celebrity crossovers in wrestling history,” our source continues. So, with that said, our insider leaves us with this: “The Miz would love to have another match with Bad Bunny in the future.”

The Miz sounds far from sour, despite his loss. “They made a lot of magic that night with their tag partners and The Miz for one would love to run it back one more time down the road when Bunny isn’t preparing or being on a tour,” our source adds. On April 11, Bad Bunny announced his El Último Tour del Mundo tour (named after his 2020 album), which is scheduled for performances across the U.S. between February-April 2022.

Despite Bad Bunny’s busy schedule, The Miz is willing to wait, according to our insider. “So even if it takes more than a year to get a match together again, The Miz would be first in line to want to make it all happen,” our source says. “He would be all for it and believes they could actually get something figured out.”

Bad Bunny wins the match by delivering a move called “The Doomsday Device,” which you can watch above. [Courtesy of WWE]

The Miz was pretty confident that he’d come out of their match at WrestleMania 37 as the winner. “Let’s just hope that his fans don’t hate me after I’m done with him,” The Miz EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on our podcast, leading up to the match. The Miz & Mrs star made sure to pay his respects to his opponent too, though.

“There is no denying the fact that Bad Bunny is a huge megastar in the music world. I mean, he won a Grammy. He was an SNL musical guest. Not only that, but he was with Shakira and J.Lo when they were doing the Super Bowl, like he was involved in that performance. That’s how big of a celebrity he is,” Miz told us.

The Miz couldn’t give his wrestling rival too much credit, though. He told HollywoodLife, “But when you come into my realm, which is WWE, and when you come into our biggest event, which is WrestleMania, and you’re staring at me, who is a two time Grand Slam champion, the only two time Grand Slam champion the history of the company, you’re gonna have a problem. And I’m going to teach him the way of the ropes in WWE.”