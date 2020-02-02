Bad Bunny & J Balvin Join J.Lo & Shakira On Stage During Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira started the Super Bowl Halftime Show on a high note, but when surprise performers J Balvin and Bad Bunny joined them on stage, the party truly started.

We knew Jennifer Lopez and Shakira had special plans for their Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show on Feb. 2, but we had no idea they were going to bring out a number of surprise guests during their time on stage inside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Just a few minutes into the show on Sunday evening, J.Lo and Shakira were joined by fellow latin artists J Balvin and Bad Bunny! Honestly, we were already shaking our hips like crazy for J.Lo and Shakira, but when the boys ran out on stage, we nearly lost our minds. Four powerhouse performers on one single stage? We don’t think we’ll ever witness anything better.

J Balvin and Bad Bunny’s additions to the show were first reported by Page Six on Saturday, Feb. 1, with a source telling the news outlet that Shakira would kick off the show with her hits, “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever”. She did sing those songs, but Shakira actually started her performance with “She Wolf”. Then, after a few more of her hits, Bad Bunny came out for “I Like It Like That”. Following Shakira’s approximately six-minute set, Jennifer Lopez then appeared and performed “Waiting For Tonight,” along with a mash-up of her songs, including “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” and “Mi Gente” with J Balvin. Later, she was joined by her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, who has also been appearing with her mom on tour, and they performed “Let’s Get Loud” It was so fantastic!

Afterwards, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira came back together and teamed up for a powerful finale that included an amazing mashup of “Waka Waka” and other hit songs. Want to relive it? Watch the full performance above.