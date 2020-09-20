Bad Bunny slayed during his first virtual concert on a moving, lit-up bus! Fans excitedly ran after him in videos shared to social media, which quickly went viral.

Bad Bunny, 26, nearly broke the internet with his live concert event on Sunday, Sept 20! The Puerto Rican rapper and singer streamed the epic event to his YouTube channel, and unlike other virtual concerts filmed inside venues, Bad Bunny took things to the streets. The star performed outside on a moving, lit-up bus which started at Yankee Stadium and went all through New York City, including collaborator Jennifer Lopez‘s native The Bronx!

Bad bunny dead in the Bronx Rn 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Fx3otsDKe — Vic (@POWERZ__) September 20, 2020

At one point, he literally stopped traffic as fans chased after him. Police cars could also be seen following the bus, presumably to make sure Bunny and his team stayed safe. “This is the city where I’ve performed the most during my career,” he said to fans during the event, which saw him perform a slew of hits including “Pero Ya No” and “200MPH” off of album YHLQMDLG. Several celebrity friends also joined in — virtually, of course — including J Balvin, Mora and Sech from their own home countries!

When Bad Bunny just strolls past your block pic.twitter.com/N2nXce0jo2 — White Hispanic (@ElGordiflow) September 20, 2020

During the event, Bad Bunny — née Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — noted that it was “difficult” performing a concert without a crowd. “It was difficult for me to do a concert without an audience,” the Puerto Rican-born star confessed. “I didn’t want to… but I’m accepting the new reality and I hope people enjoy this. We need it,” he told fans. “Regarding my art, my music, and what is mine, I do as I think and what I feel…I hope I have inspired people with my music and other artists to do the same and believe in their ideas,” he also said.

Me: I will never chase a man Me following Bad Bunny on his truck: 🏃🏻‍♀️pic.twitter.com/60kAhhXjKC — shirley⁷ | at bad bunny’s concert (@shirleyyjin) September 21, 2020

He also took the opportunity to remind fans to vote during the upcoming November election. “We must vote and raise our voices because it boils down to giving ourselves respect as people and as Latinos. That’s why you have to go vote,” Bad Bunny urged. “Respect and thanks to those people who have sacrificed their lives in this city…With a lot of faith in God, I sense that good things are coming. I know we are going through very difficult times. I have made thousands of mistakes, but my only mission is to try to be a better person every day,” he also said, paying tribute to health care workers and their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.