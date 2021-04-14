Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia, 2, ‘Nails Nala Audition’ In Adorable Lion Costume – Watch

Gabrielle Union’s adorable daughter Kaavia did her best roar and scream while wearing pieces of a lion costume on her head and feet in a new video.

Kaavia James Wade, 2, proved it doesn’t need to be Halloween to show off a cute costume in a new clip posted to her own Instagram page! The hilarious daughter of Gabrielle Union, 48, and Dwyane Wade, 39, wore a tan, white, and black lion’s face costume placed over her head as well as matching lion slippers on her feet as she rocked a white onesie and walked toward the camera. As she got closer to the lense, she let out some adorable roaring sounds and even a high pitched scream that ended up being the perfect impression of the wild animal.

The theme song to Disney’s The Lion King could be heard playing throughout the video and the caption referenced the lion character of Nala in the film. “Nailed my Lion Queen-Nala’s Revenge audition. Your welcome,” it read.

Once the post was shared, it didn’t take long for followers to gush over how amazing Kaavia was in the clip. “Kaav is pure joy!” one follower exclaimed while another wrote, “The little scream tho😂😂😂 Kaav you are something 😍.” A third said, “I just love her” and a fourth pointed out that Kaavia was “definitely getting the role.” Others left heart-eyed emojis.

Before Kaavia’s lion show, she made headlines for playfully crashing into her mom while riding her toy car earlier this month. The skillful little girl seemed to be trying to avoid naptime during the funny moment and confidently drove at full speed toward the actress, who was trying to plead with her to get some rest in the video. “No Nap. No Cap. #ShadyBaby,” the hilarious caption for the post read.

Kaavia is known for making her parents and her followers laugh on a regular basis. Since she was born, she’s showed off some funny facial expressions and antics that get more and more memorable each time. From refusing to share pasta to flaunting unimpressed looks, this little lady is already quite the character at such a young age! We can’t wait to see what else she has up her sleeve!