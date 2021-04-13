Khloe Kardashian Wonders If Tristan Is Trying To ‘Get Close’ To Her On Alien Hunting Trip

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian spend some quality time alone together in this new ‘KUWTK’ clip.

The upcoming April 15 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will feature a look into Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship. In a new sneak peek from the episode, Khloe invites Tristan on an alien hunting trip in Malibu. At the time this was filmed — in summer 2020 — Tristan was still working hard to get back together with Khloe, while she remained hesitant about rekindling their relationship, which ended in Jan. 2019.

When Khloe asks Tristan to join her on the alien hunting excursion, he jumps at the chance to spend some one-on-one time with her. “I think I was the last person in the address book who [Khloe] asked to come join her on this hike,” Tristan jokes. “But at the end of the day, it’s quality time. And it’s exercise! I’m not playing basketball right now, so I’ll get in some extra cardio. I get to be alongside a beautiful woman like this. I jump at the opportunity.”

At one point during the hike, Tristan tries to bend down to Khloe’s height to see something that she’s pointing out in the distance. “Are you just doing this to get close to me?” Khloe asks, as Tristan puts his arms on her shoulders and comes up behind her. There’s also some playful banter between them as they try to get on the same page.

Earlier this season, Khloe revealed that she wants to have another child with Tristan, despite not being involved with him romantically, and they successfully made some embryos. Previews for future episodes have also shown Khloe discussing the possibility of using a surrogate to carry her and Tristan’s second baby (they already share a three-year-old daughter, True Thompson). Khloe has not discussed the status of her relationship with Tristan in the months since this was filmed, but she did leave her family for the holidays to spend Christmas with Tristan in Boston.

Khloe broke up with Tristan after he was caught cheating on her with Jordyn Woods in 2019. However, they worked their way back to having an amicable co-parenting relationship, and when Khloe got the coronavirus in March 2020, Tristan stepped up in a big way. Now, all signs point to them being back together, but we’ll have to tune into KUWTK to see how it plays out!